VOL. 132 | NO. 250 | Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Remington College will hold a 3 Lives Blood Drive and a campus open house Tuesday, Dec. 19, at its Memphis campus, 2710 Nonconnah Blvd. The blood drive (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) is part of a national effort to recruit minority blood donors, with Remington Memphis’ donations going to Lifeblood. The open house (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) gives prospective students the opportunity to tour labs, chat with instructors and see demonstrations from hands-on training porgrams. Visit remingtoncollege.edu.

The Memphis Animal Services advisory board will hold a public meeting Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The public is invited to attend to hear the latest MAS news and ask questions. Visit memphisanimalservices.com.

The Orpheum Theatre Group and Memphis arts community will host the second annual Midsouth Arts Against Hunger food drive benefiting Mid-South Food Bank through Wednesday, Dec. 20. Patrons who donate at least one nonperishable item will receive a voucher for free admission to see a screening of “Miracle on 34th Street” Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum, 203 S. Main St. Donations will be collected at the Orpheum box office and Halloran Centre lobby Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through the day of the event; tickets for the screening also are available for $5 cash only at the Orpheum box office. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for details.

Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes will host a Bowling Brunch with Santa on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1576 S. White Station Road. The cost is $12 and includes two hours of bowling with Santa, a picture with Santa, buffet and beverages, and a goody bag. Visit billyhardwicks.com.

MMT Speaker Series featuring The Bar-Kays takes place Thursday, Dec. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Church Health community room at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. Join The Consortium MMT and Talent Development Complex for a conversation with James Alexander and Larry Dodson of The Bar-Kays, moderated by The Consortium MMT founding president and Hall of Fame songwriter David Porter. Dodson’s autobiography, “And The Band Plays On,” will be available for purchase, with a book signing to take place after the main event. Cost is free; register at eventbrite.com.