Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 250 | Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Campbell Gets the Munchies, Buys Snyder's-Lance for $4.87B

The Associated Press

Updated 3:08PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – Campbell Soup will spend $4.87 billion in cash for Snyder's-Lance, gorging on a snack market that has grown increasingly competitive.

The soup maker said Monday that the acquisition will allow it to expand its distribution channels in the crowded field.

Campbell Soup Co., based in Camden, New Jersey, is paying $50 per share, a 6.8 percent premium to Snyder's-Lance's closing price Friday. That's about a 27 percent premium to the stock's close last Wednesday, just before rumors of a deal began to circulate.

Snyder's-Lance, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, makes pretzels and chips. Its most well-known brands include Snyder's of Hanover, Kettle Brand and Pop Secret. It will join the Campbell's division that makes Pepperidge Farm and Goldfish crackers.

The Snyder's-Lance purchase marks Campbell's sixth and largest acquisition over the last five years. It bought beverage-maker Bolthouse Farms in 2012, baby food company Plum and biscuit company Kelsen in 2013, hummus and salsa maker Garden Fresh in 2015, and soup maker Pacific Foods in 2017.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 47 116 21,275
MORTGAGES 57 114 24,899
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 31 8,734
BUILDING PERMITS 236 364 43,711
BANKRUPTCIES 50 100 14,294
BUSINESS LICENSES 22 34 6,525
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 60 13,737
MARRIAGE LICENSES 18 37 5,195

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.