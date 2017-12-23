Fred’s Ends 2017 Where it Began: Amid a Turnaround, Looking for Growth

VOL. 132 | NO. 249 | Monday, December 18, 2017

You wouldn’t know it from walking into a Fred’s store like the one at 5016 Summer Ave., with the big sign above it outside that says Fred’s in red letters on a white background accompanied by signs announcing “Low Price Leader” and “Pharmacy” on either side.

The greeting is what you’d expect to see from a discount retailer. Walk in, past the machine that dispenses lottery tickets, and there are Christmas-themed items like trees and candy down the middle, apparel for sale to your left, a pharmacy to the right with three workers behind the window.

Affordability is one of the selling points here. It’s a retail experience with minimal frills, yet despite the somewhat formulaic, straightforward experience of shopping at its stores, Fred’s itself experienced one of the more volatile years of all Memphis public companies in 2017.

The year started with the promise of transformation. Fred’s was posed for supercharged growth via a deal to buy up to 1,200 Rite Aid stores as part of a planned merger between Rite Aid and Walgreens. Such a deal would have instantly catapulted Fred’s into being the third-largest drugstore chain in the country.

And yet, it was not to be. That deal fell apart, and by the end of the year the retailer was cancelling its dividend, resigning itself to considering “various strategic transactions and alternatives” for assets like its specialty pharmacy business, and returning to a position it’s been trying to extricate itself from – figuring out where growth can come from, and what the company’s way forward looks like.

Fred’s CEO Mike Bloom told analysts earlier this month the company has already taken actions this quarter that include a reduction in workforce that he said will translate to about $8 million to $10 million in annual savings. Also this month, Fred’s –which has about 600 stores – reported a loss of $51.8 million for its fiscal third quarter.

The company, though, has also been working on and executed what Bloom described as “a complete turnaround” in its tobacco business, significantly enhanced its cosmetics business and saw the successful rollout of beer to about 150 stores as well as wine to about 50 stores.

But there’s still much more to do.

“As we accelerate our turnaround strategy, we are working to eliminate unnecessary expenses as quickly as possible and aggressively manage capital expenditures,” Bloom told analysts on the company’s most recent earnings call. “We have renegotiated leases in 30 locations during 2017. In addition, non-operating losses have been a topic of particular focus.

“This quarter we took steps to address previously unresolved excess inventory issues. We recorded a $17.1 million write-down of excess inventory and will execute clearance sales to drive traffic as well as sell this inventory.”

Fred’s shares are down around 80 percent this year.

The company had come in to 2017 on the back of a tough year last year that prompted a major transition. The effort was comprehensive, including upgrading and developing the company’s workforce, investing in technology, trimming costs and growing the specialty pharmacy portfolio.

Fred’s also remodeled dozens of stores and closed dozens more. It raised the salaries of store managers and committed to paying employees’ health care premium increases.

Fred’s took some heat from an activist investor who wanted to work with the company to “reconstitute” the board and who blasted “Fred’s abysmal business decision-making and country club environment in the executive suite and boardroom.”

That investor, Alden Global Capital – which took a 25 percent stake in Fred’s late last year – worked with Fred’s to add new blood to the board this year.

Alden’s chairman, Heath Freeman, was also appointed as Fred’s board chairman.

By the summer, meanwhile, Rite Aid and Walgreens had announced a new deal, including Walgreens buying some Rite Aid stores, that scuttled the merger and cut Fred’s out. One analyst told The Daily News it might have stemmed in part from concerns by the Federal Trade Commission over Fred’s not being seen “as a viable operator.”

Fred’s at least now doesn’t have a major store integration to deal with and can focus on improving what it has. That will be the focus going into 2018.

“We are aware that there is a lot of work to be done, and we are working diligently to position the company for sustainable future growth and profitability,” Bloom told analysts this month. “The initiatives we have implemented are working, and we are beginning to see the payoff of our turnaround efforts and expect accelerated improvement as we continue to aggressively pursue our key priorities of driving traffic into our stores, reducing (expenses), generating free cash flow and lowering debt. As we streamline our operations we become increasingly nimble and better able to drive the company to growth, profitability and enhanced shareholder value.”