Agilent Expanding Distribution in Memphis, Creating More Than 100 Jobs

VOL. 132 | NO. 249 | Monday, December 18, 2017

Agilent Technologies Inc., a life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemicals company, has announced it will be expanding its operations in Memphis, which will result in 117 new jobs.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agilent’s expansion will make the Memphis logistics facility the company’s primary American distribution center.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Memphis,” Henrik Ancher-Jensen, president of Agilent Order Fulfillment and Supply Chain said in a release. “We appreciate the warm welcome and collaboration demonstrated by state and local partners to help Agilent build up this facility, which is vital to delivering to our customers in the Americas.”

In addition to the 100 new jobs, Agilent will invest $600,000 to upgrade its 5050 Holmes Road facility, which will handle in-house distribution functions of the company and serve markets in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Central America.

“I want to thank Agilent for choosing to expand its logistics operations in Memphis,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said. “Agilent’s commitment to create more than 100 new jobs in Shelby County showcases how important Tennessee’s business-friendly climate and ready-to-work workforce are to companies looking to locate operations in our state. I appreciate Agilent for helping us get one step closer to reaching our goal of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs.”

Agilent specializes in providing life sciences laboratories with instruments, software, services, consumables, and applications focused in six key areas: food, environmental and forensics, pharmaceutical, diagnostics and clinical, chemicals and energy, and academia and research.

The company employs about 13,500 people worldwide. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol A.

“I appreciate Agilent’s decision to expand its presence in Shelby County,” Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “One of Tennessee’s main goals is to create more high-skilled jobs in our state and I want to thank Agilent for creating 100 new high-quality jobs in Shelby County. I look forward to seeing the company’s continued success in Tennessee.”