Sherra Wright Charged In 2010 Murder of Lorenzen Wright

VOL. 10 | NO. 51 | Saturday, December 16, 2017

The ex-wife of Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy and attempted first degree murder in the 2010 death of Wright.

Sherra Wright was arrested Friday evening, Dec. 15, by federal marshals in Murrieta, California on the indictment by a Shelby County grand jury and remained in custody there Saturday awaiting extradition proceedings.

Sherra Wright is charged along with Billy R. Turner, who was indicted by the grand jury Dec. 5 on a first degree murder charge. He is now charged with her in a superseding indictment. Turner remains in custody in the Shelby County Jail. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

The superseding indictment adds some detail to what prosecutors and investigators believe led to Lorenzen Wright’s death in July 2010. That’s when his body was found in a field by Callis Cutoff Road near Hacks Cross and Winchester in southeast Memphis.

The indictment alleges the conspiracy by Turner and Sherra Wright began in April of 2010 and that both were at Callis Cutoff and Hacks Cross Road where Lorenzen Wright's body was later found. It isn't clear if the indictment alleges both were present when he was murdered.

The indictment also alleges Sherra Wright and Billy Turner enlisted an un-named and unindicted co-conspirator and that they travelled to Lorenzen Wright’s home in Atlanta to attempt to kill him there.

Turner was charged in the first indictment weeks after Memphis police retrieved a gun from a lake near Walnut, Mississippi in November that they later said was the murder weapon.

Sherra Wright said in the days following the discovery of her ex-husband’s body that she had last seen him the night he disappeared and that he had left to meet with others.

That same night Germantown Police dispatchers received a 911 call from Lorenzen Wright’s phone and heard what appeared to be several gunshots.