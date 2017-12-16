Editorial: Sewer Cutoff Holds Key To Other Growth Issues

VOL. 10 | NO. 51 | Saturday, December 16, 2017

There’s a long-running chicken-and-egg argument about development. One side of the argument is that government decisions control where homes and businesses are built; the other is that developers call the shots.

The most detailed on-the-record debate about this is to be found in federal court litigation that set the terms for court-ordered busing in the 1970s, with the late Federal Judge Robert McRae coming down on the side of developers influencing where schools were built as opposed to the other way around.

Extending sewer services is an issue with a long narrative of its own. But until Memphis stopped approving new connections to its sewer system outside the city limits in August, it was just that – a lot of discussion.

Details still need to be worked out. Will Shelby County government get into the sewer business? Will suburban leaders make new arrangements? Will developers take the hint and start building within municipal limits instead of selecting a location just beyond that city line?

Beyond all the mechanics of this, including the substantial question of what happens to city sewer infrastructure in unincorporated Shelby County, another longer-term matter must be addressed: why people move to unincorporated areas in the first place.

Is it because they prefer a more rural setting and don’t feel they need city-level services such as urban fire and police coverage, streetlights and sanitation pickup? Or do they like the quality of development and expect those services will follow?

We suspect it is some of both.

During the recent local de-annexation discussions, vocal annexation opponents have left little doubt they don’t want city services. But the consideration has included whether newer residents in those areas have different expectations as their neighborhoods become more densely populated.

And it would seem that when we talk about density, it isn’t necessarily a synonym for “within the Memphis city limits.” The jury is still out on whether it’s the kind of density that would support a massive change in the city’s inadequate public transportation system.

City Hall’s decision may help sharpen that definition in the coming years. And at least some of the leaders of the county’s six suburbs have a similar desire to see new development move within their city limits for services they too have extended beyond their borders as part of the annexation process.

Much hinges on changes to this basic service at a level most of us never consider.

Part of this equation is that Memphis’ sewer cutoff is a response to the Tennessee Legislature’s decision to end annexation by ordinance and instead make it annexation by referendum.

In these ways and others, much of what happens once the terms of the separation are worked out depends on property owners and the future of the economy that is making this transition possible.