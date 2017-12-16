Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 10 | NO. 51 | Saturday, December 16, 2017

Groundswell of Support

(From left to right) Alberto Garibi, Joann Massey, Bruce Lerner, Robert Knecht, Patrice Robinson and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland celebrate the groundbreaking for the partnership between PeroxyChem and the Maynard C. Stiles Wastewater Treatment Plant. In partnership with the city of Memphis, PeroxyChem’s production will result in reliability of supply and save the city the cost of shipment, while also creating local jobs with a particular focus on hiring minority-owned subcontractors.

