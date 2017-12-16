Former Shelby County Republican Leader Dies in Car Wreck

VOL. 10 | NO. 51 | Saturday, December 16, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Bill Giannini, a former chairman of the Shelby County Election Commission and the Shelby County Republican Party, has died in a car crash.

Giannini, who also was a former deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, was killed on Interstate 40 in Decatur County between Jackson and Nashville on Thursday.

Shelby County Republican Party Chairman Lee Mills said Giannini was killed about 1:45 p.m. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said his vehicle crossed through the median into the westbound lanes, causing a head-on collision and injuring the driver of the other vehicle.

Gov. Bill Haslam appointed Giannini deputy commissioner of the commerce and insurance department in 2011. He served in that position until earlier this year when he left to start a consulting business.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.