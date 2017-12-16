VOL. 10 | NO. 51 | Saturday, December 16, 2017

The Orpheum Theatre Group and Memphis arts community will host the second annual Midsouth Arts Against Hunger food drive benefiting Mid-South Food Bank through Wednesday, Dec. 20. Patrons who donate at least one nonperishable item will receive a voucher for free admission to see a screening of “Miracle on 34th Street” Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum, 203 S. Main St. Donations will be collected at the Orpheum box office and Halloran Centre lobby Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through the day of the event; tickets for the screening also are available for $5 cash only at the Orpheum box office. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for details.

Ballet Memphis will perform “The Nutcracker” Friday through Sunday, Dec. 15-17, at The Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. The production features more than 100 professional dancers, children, musicians and vocalists. Tickets start at $10. Visit balletmemphis.org.

Graceland hosts a holiday concert weekend featuring three festive live concerts Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15-16, at the Graceland Sound Stage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment complex on Elvis Presley Boulevard. Single-concert tickets and packages are available. Visit graceland.com.

The National Urban Professional Baseball League will be hosting a Player’s Ball to introduce the 2018 Millington team Friday, Dec. 15, from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express Millington, 5090 Copper Creek Blvd. Tickets are $50; seating is limited. Visit millingtonprobaseball.com or call 972-546-8894.

Stax Music Academy presents “Merry Christmas, Baby: A Soulful Holiday Concert,” Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. in Harris Concert Hall in the University of Memphis’ Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music, 3775 Central Ave. Adult tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door; children 12 and younger get in for $5. Visit staxmusicacademy.org or call 901-946-2535, ext. 250, for advance tickets.

Christmas in Collierville, a series of Saturday events celebrating the season, wraps up Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Collierville Town Square, 125 N. Rowlett St. Take a carriage ride through the square; visit Santa in the gazebo (available until 2 p.m.); meet actress Karolyn Grimes, who played Zuzu Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life” (3 p.m. to 4 p.m.), and more. All activities are free. Visit facebook.com/colliervilleparks for a full schedule.

“Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!” stops in Memphis for four shows: Saturday, Dec. 16, at 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main St. The interactive show features Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a brand-new sensory adventure. Visit thecannoncenter.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host Date Night at Holiday Wonders at the Garden Saturday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Bring your date to the outdoor holiday show, then wander over to the Ikea Outdoor Lounge to enjoy beverages and other concessions. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/wonders for tickets.

The Children’s Ballet Theater Nutcracker will be performed Saturday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17, at 2:30 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. The production features more than 150 Children’s Ballet Theater students ages 3-18 and Tennessee Ballet Theater professionals. Visit balletchildren.com.

Novel will host “The Sea of the Dead” author Barry Wolverton for a discussion and signing Sunday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Remington College will hold a 3 Lives Blood Drive and a campus open house Tuesday, Dec. 19, at its Memphis campus, 2710 Nonconnah Blvd. The blood drive (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) is part of a national effort to recruit minority blood donors, with Remington Memphis’ donations going to Lifeblood. The open house (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) gives prospective students the opportunity to tour labs, chat with instructors and see demonstrations. Visit remingtoncollege.edu.