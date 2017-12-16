Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 10 | NO. 51 | Saturday, December 16, 2017

December 15-21, 2017: This week in Memphis history

By Bill Dries

Elvis Presley meets President Richard Nixon. (Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum).

1970: Elvis Presley takes a commercial flight from Memphis to Washington, D.C., without telling anyone on either end of the trip. At the White House gate, he leaves a note saying he would like to meet with President Richard Nixon. After some phone calls back and forth with White House aides, Presley meets with Nixon in the Oval Office.

1965: On the front page of The Daily News, The Peabody is sold at auction on the courthouse steps to Robert B. Snowden for a cash bid of $2.3 million. Snowden’s cousin owns the Chisca Plaza. Snowden has some competition from Hoyt Wooten, the chairman of the board of Cowles Broadcasting Service and the founder of WREC radio and television, which both have studios at The Peabody. Wooten makes the opening bid of $2 million as the auction is broadcast live on his television station. The hotel is being sold by Equitable Life Assurance Society of the U.S. at what is to that point the city’s largest foreclosure sale. It draws a crowd of 800 people. Snowden plans to operate The Peabody through the New Peabody Corp.

“This sale includes more personal property in one block than has ever been sold at foreclosure in the South,” said auctioneer Don Smith of Delta Auction Co. Inc.

1883: Deputy Sheriff A.K. Hancock raids a large dice game on Presidents Island in the wing of an abandoned prison farm, one of the agricultural uses on the island before it became a site for heavy industry.

Source: “Past Times” by Perre Magness

