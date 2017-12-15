Strong Season Sets Recruiting Table for Tigers

VOL. 132 | NO. 248 | Friday, December 15, 2017

The Tigers’ Dec. 30 date with Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl isn’t far off. But closing in even faster is college football’s new early signing period from Dec. 20-22 for high school seniors headed to a Division I school.

The traditional signing period of February to April 1 still exists, but it is expected many prep players will sign during the early period.

Dan Lanning, recruiting coordinator at the University of Memphis, says they expect to have some early signings. And they hope to take advantage of a 10-2 season that includes wins over UCLA and Navy when they were in the Top 25 and a good showing in the American Athletic Conference championship game, where the Tigers lost to UCF in double-overtime.

It also doesn’t hurt that second-year coach Mike Norvell has signed a new five-year contract and that wide receiver Anthony Miller and kick returner Tony Pollard have been landing on various All-American teams.

“The stage we’ve been able to play on this entire year and the success we’ve been able to have is a great tool for us in recruiting,” Lanning said. “There’s not a living room we’ll step in nowadays that isn’t familiar with our program.”

Memphis is second in the nation in scoring offense with 47.7 points per game (UCF is first). The connection from quarterback Riley Ferguson to Miller and other players is well-known. The Tigers also are tied for fourth in the country in turnover margin at 14 (30 takeaways, 16 turnovers).

“We’re pretty well-recognized for some of the things we do on offense and special teams (Pollard has four kick returns for touchdowns), some of the takeaways and explosive plays on defense,” Lanning said. “But at the end of the day, I think (recruits) see us going out and beating those Top-25 teams and competing for a championship. And the ability to play a TV game every week is really important.

“We’re able to recruit a different kid here than they were 10 years ago, no doubt.”

KEEPING IT SIMPLE

Last season, the Tigers had almost a month to prepare for the Boca Raton Bowl against Western Kentucky. Memphis lost that game 51-31 and defensive coordinator Chris Ball learned something from it.

Namely, that focusing on the fundamentals offers more benefits than trying to pack the defensive game plan with a bunch of new plays.

“You gotta be careful,” Ball said, “because it’s easy to think you can add a lot of new stuff. We’re still in the middle of recruiting. Last year, I thought we made a mistake. We went into the game with a lot more stuff than we should have.

“We gotta keep that package small so our kids can play fast.”

MEMPHIS VS. POWER 5 AND BIG 12

At one level, Memphis is playing Iowa State. The Cyclones are accomplished, too. Although they are just 7-5 and have lost three of their last four games, they knocked off Oklahoma on Oct. 7 when they were No. 3 in the country and upset TCU on Oct. 28 when the Horned Frogs were No. 4.

But for Memphis, snubbed by the Big 12 from even making the final cut for expansion consideration, and operating outside the Power 5, it’s a chance to make a statement beyond its No. 20 status in the College Football Playoff rankings.

“It’s always just another game, we’ll take it like we did last game and the one before that,” said sophomore linebacker Bryce Huff. “But it’s a Power 5, so there’s a lot more hype behind it.”

Said redshirt freshman safety Josh Perry: “We were hoping we were going to get in the Big 12, but we didn’t. So we just took that as another on chip on the shoulder to keep working, keep pushing.”