VOL. 132 | NO. 248 | Friday, December 15, 2017

Predators, Bridgestone Extend Their Naming Rights Agreement

The Associated Press

Updated 3:14PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The home of the Nashville Predators will continue to be known as Bridgestone Arena through at least 2025.

The Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Americas Inc. announced Wednesday that they'd agreed to a five-year extension of the naming rights agreement for Bridgestone Arena. The deal that was first signed in March 2010 now runs through 2025.

Bridgestone and the Predators agreed to the new extension two years before their previous five-year agreement was set to expire.

Financial terms of the agreement weren't released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

