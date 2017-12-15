Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 248 | Friday, December 15, 2017

Mackler Exits Senate Race, Clearing Side for Ex-Governor Bredesen

Updated 3:14PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Democrat James Mackler says he's dropping out of the U.S. Senate race in Tennessee to replace Sen. Bob Corker, a move that appears to clear the path to the Democratic nomination for former Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Mackler said in a news release he's "stepping back" from the race, but will stay active with a political action committee named Believe in Service. The Nashville attorney and Iraq War veteran says the committee will support federal candidates who will protect and expand national service programs.

In a statement, Bredesen said he admires Mackler's commitment to service to the nation and complimented his political action committee idea.

Corker, a Republican, is retiring from the Senate.

Major Republicans in the race to succeed him are U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn and former U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher.

