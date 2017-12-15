Last Word: Early Statewide Poll, New Chandler Numbers and Lyfe in East Memphis

VOL. 132 | NO. 248 | Friday, December 15, 2017

Vanderbilt has a new statewide fall poll out that shows a few things – most of them very preliminary other than this is still early for voters who don’t live and breathe politics. Diane Black and Randy Boyd are tops in terms of name recognition in the Republican six-pack running for Governor. And the Marsha Blackburn-Phil Bredesen November general election matchup for the U.S. Senate is rapidly becoming a lock before Christmas 2017.

The name recognition numbers for Blackburn’s rival in the August Republican primary – Stephen Fincher – shows the former Congressman has quite a bit of work ahead of him if the primary race is going to be competitive.

Here is the AP overview of the results which include some more substantive results about voters than the people they may be about to vote for. And here is the poll itself.

Black, meanwhile, is talking about sexual harassment and misconduct during her time as a state Representative in Nashville.

Nashville attorney James Mackler is out of the Democratic primary for the Senate and is instead forming his own political action committee to contribute and aid the Democratic cause in other ways. That may be the best fit for Mackler who as a candidate was serving up a lot of red meat pretty early as he struggled to build a statewide organization. There was so much red meat that Mackler was bearing a strong resemblance to a “sacrificial lamb” candidate – a nominee one party runs with little realistic hope of winning and for the real purpose of getting the other party to spend more of its time and money on that race and less on competitive races. And that is one of the reasons Democrats have done so poorly statewide – they have no lamb game and the lambs have become the bench.

We talk about the statewide races and the local races in the new year on "Behind The Headlines" with Shelby County Democratic and Republican Party chairs Corey Strong and Lee Mills respectively in what is the first time the two political leaders have met. The show airs Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WKNO-TV.

Lyfe in the Poplar Corridor is about to become Central BBQ in a building that has been several different kinds of restaurants over the years. Look for the newest incarnation in the spring.

And La Michoacana is about to open a second location in Cordova.

Cooper-Young’s historic district status approved by the Land Use Control Board Thursday. Next stop City Council. Also approved at LUCB Thursday, the second big development on the southern border of Shelby Farms Park after some opposition.

November housing numbers for Shelby County from Chandler Reports show the average home sales price in the county was $170,324, a four percent increase from a year ago. Chandler Reports is the real estate information company that is part of The Daily News Co. Inc. The number of home sales for the money -- 1,482 – just about where it was a year ago. The sale of new homes was down from a year ago with existing home sales up over the same period. The Eads ZIP had the highest average price at $583,267. And some thoughts from Paul Young at Memphis Housing and Community Development about the city’s attempt to affect the trajectory of housing trends in Memphis.

The November mortgage numbers from Chandler show a 3 percent gain in purchase mortgage volume from a year ago. The November volume is $174 million. Fewer individual mortgages from a year ago but the average amount of the mortgages is up.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis on the FCC vote Thursday to repeal net neutrality:

“The ruling Thursday upends the powerful internet neutrality framework that banned blocking, throttling or giving paid prioritization to companies based on whether a content provider paid for faster service. Internet neutrality has been one of the most important consumer protections of our time. Besides that, it has made available in online debate the views – and dissent – that might not get aired on an internet driven by purely commercial priorities.”

In our Friday Sports Section:

Looking ahead to Saturday’s renewal of the University of Memphis- Louisville basketball rivalry at Madison Square Garden.

And Tigers football recruiting in the early period before the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Doug Dickey on the current state of Big Orange football.

And the “ugly” Titans offense.

More from SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson on grade floors as well as the grade-changing investigation at Trezevant High School. The upshot on grade floors is you are likely to see the school board move for a more consistent and strategic use of what is a volatile topic with educators and parents. Also look for some better clarification and underlining of this policy as a suggestion instead of a requirement for teachers.

The cover story of our weekly, The Memphis News, is about the city administration’s decision to end new connections to the Memphis sewer system for developments outside the city limits. It’s a story that is about more than what happens when you flush the toilet or when water goes down the drain. It’s connected to a much larger and longer running discussion about boundaries. Having said that, what makes this decision so important and eminently debatable is that city services don’t get more basic than sewer. It is part of the traditional credo of politicians that once you make the transition from running for office to governing, your most immediate obligation is to ensure that on your first day in office the toilets continue to flush and the water continues to drain… and the lights continue to come on, but that’s another story for another time.

The PDF of the new issue is up now on this website and once again our creative director Yvette Touchet has made sure that our visuals include an almanac with the picture of Elvis and Nixon meeting in the Oval Office. The hard copies hit the streets Friday morning. The online version of our cover story, which includes fabulous photos by Houston Cofield that involved going to some very interesting and odorous places, goes up online Friday afternoon.