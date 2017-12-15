Improving Tigers Will Get Tested Facing Louisville in Madison Square Garden

VOL. 132 | NO. 248 | Friday, December 15, 2017

Already, the Memphis Tigers had survived to beat Northern Kentucky by two points, Mercer by two points (in double-overtime) and Samford by one point. All on their home floor at FedExForum.

So with score tied 45-45 vs. Albany midway through the second half, the Tigers looked to be on their way to another one-possession outcome. But after junior guard Jeremiah Martin anticipated a pass by Albany’s Joe Cremo and intercepted it like a safety reading the quarterback’s eyes, Martin raced down the court for a dunk that gave Memphis a 53-48 lead with 6:30 left in the game.

From there, Memphis extended the lead and held on for a 67-58 victory in its last game before renewing the old rivalry with Louisville on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Madison Square Garden (11 a.m., ESPN2).

“He’s unbelievable defensively. That’s what he does best,” Smith said of Martin, after his starting point guard finished with 13 points, five steals and four assists. “He was tremendous down the stretch pressuring the basketball, getting steals, knocking down 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. He did it all. But that’s what we expect from Jeremiah. When he plays that well, we’re pretty tough.”

Although Memphis and Louisville each carry 7-2 records into Saturday’s game, Martin may have to play even better for the Tigers to have a shot at the upset. Albany fell to 10-2 with the loss here, but the Great Danes built their record in their own little Northeast neighborhood beating the likes of Dartmouth, Holy Cross and Iona.

In fact, last Tuesday’s game in Memphis was the first time Albany had played in the Central Time Zone in a year.

Of course, the Memphis schedule has been as soft as a pillow, too. It’s why the Tigers and Louisville, though having identical records, stand in very different places in the Basketball Power Index (BPI). The Cardinals are ranked 35th, also getting votes in the Associated Press and Coaches’ polls, and Memphis is ranked 178th and not getting votes.

The Tigers’ two losses came to Alabama on a neutral court and at UAB. They are 5-0 at home, but as mentioned before, most of the games have been close.

Nine games into the season, Smith sees improvement from a roster heavy on junior college transfers and freshmen. One of those transfers, guard Kareem Brewton Jr., recently lost his starting job to freshman Jamal Johnson. But he also scored a career-high 19 points off the bench, going 3-of-3 from long range and 8-of-11 from the floor in just 17 minutes in the win over Albany.

Previously, he had made just 3-of-26 shots behind the arc for 11.5 percent.

“The coaching staff has been talking to me about getting my palm off the ball,” Brewton said of his shooting technique. “I did that and just went out there and played instead of overthinking. Once I make the first shot, I feel like I can make every shot.”

Smith praised Brewton for making the adjustment on his shot, but even more for his attitude when he learned he would not be starting: “He didn’t hang his head.”

Even in this most recent victory, the Tigers struggled in several phases of the game. Albany beat them on the boards 38-32 and the Tigers’ 35.6 rebounds per game ranks 206th in the country. Also, nine games into the season they still have more turnovers (122) than assists (120) and their 13.3 assists per game ranks 219th in the nation.

They scored 90 points in a blowout of Bryant, but have topped 80 points just one other time. Their 71.1 points per game places them 256th in the country.

Their margin for error is as thin as a Tiger stripe.

Louisville also is not what it has been, and interim head coach David Padgett is trying to guide his team through turmoil. Just this week, the university appealed NCAA sanctions resulting from what the Courier-Journal termed the “recruiting sexcapades” that have put two Final Four trips and an NCAA title at risk of being vacated.

And all of that happened before the ongoing FBI bribery probe that resulted in coach Rick Pitino being placed on administrative leave. Now the only court where Pitino and his former employer play together is a U.S. District Court as they sue and counter-sue.

Meantime, back on the basketball court, beating Louisville at Madison Square Garden will take a huge effort from the Tigers and will require them to move the ball and rebound at a level that has not yet looked possible.

“We probably wouldn’t have beaten this team two or three weeks ago,” Smith said after the victory over Albany. “We’re improving every day.”

Improving enough to beat Louisville? Or to at least be competitive with Louisville?

“It’s gonna be our biggest test so far,” said junior forward Raynere Thornton.