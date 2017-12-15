Hopson ‘Angry And Frustrated’ About Grade Changes

VOL. 132 | NO. 248 | Friday, December 15, 2017

The use of grade floors – a minimum grade a student can get – is a different matter than the grade-changing investigation that began at Trezevant High and is about to expand to seven other high schools in the Shelby County Schools system, according to SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson.

“I think the reasons behind the grade floors are really altruistic,” Hopson said Wednesday, Dec. 13, about a practice that also is mentioned in the report released this month that details grade changing at Trezevant.

A tab in the report shows an email exchange between Trezevant principal Ronnie Mackin and SCS administrators over complaints that teachers there were told no student could get a nine-weeks grade lower than a 60.

Mackin argued in the exchange that the grade floor kept students from having no mathematical possibility of passing for the school year. And that, he and other educators contend, can lead to disruption and discipline problems in a school.

“The grade floor is still an F. Typically if the grade floor is 55 or a 60, 69 is an F. If you have a 55 and you don’t do any work, you are still going to get an F,” Hopson said. “I think moving forward we have to look at that and make it uniform or not. We have a board policy that talks about how kids can make up work. But it’s really silent on a grade floor.”

He says the practice has been around for a long time and is used in school districts across the country.

“The biggest concern I have about it is it’s not consistent,” Hopson said. “But I don’t think it’s necessarily fair to lump that in with the quote-unquote cheating.”

The grade-changing scandal is “uncharted territory” in terms of what it means for students affected by it who are still in the SCS system, he said. The system is talking with state education officials about some remedial steps for those students.

“It just speaks to when people engage in blatant misconduct that has an impact on kids then it has wide-ranging effects. We are trying to figure it out,” Hopson said. “That’s why I’m so angry. You could theoretically be a kid who could have graduated from college and because some adults did selfish and stupid things, there may be kids right now who are in the workforce who are wondering what impact this is going to have on their lives.”

The school system is looking at others who might have been involved in the Trezevant transcript changes, starting with a compilation of rosters of school administrators from 2012 to 2016, a period in which the school experienced a lot of turnover in its teacher and administrators.

Outside auditors working with the school system’s auditors will conduct a thorough review of grade changes at seven high schools where the accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman found a percentage of average annual fail-to-pass transcript grade changes above the district annual average.

“The investigation is far from over,” Hopson said. “What we have also found in this process – obviously the focus was on what happened at Trezevant. But then the broader issue is, is there really pervasive, inappropriate grade changing going on throughout the district?”

The independent investigation headed by former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton raised that possibility.

The investigators also will be able to talk to school staff who made the grade changes.

The seven additional high schools are Kirby, Raleigh-Egypt, Bolton, Westwood, White Station, Power Center Academy and Memphis Virtual School.

Arlington High School also had a percentage higher than the district average as well but is not a part of Shelby County Schools.

“I just want to be clear that to the extent that they find that there were inappropriate grade changes either made by people or directed by people, then those people are going to be fired,” Hopson said. “That’s as clear as I can be. But I also want to make sure too that people don’t rush to judgment. What I’ve found in the past few days is that there are some schools that … if you fail a grade, come to school on Saturday and make up the work, then the principal will adjust the grade. And that’s perfectly legal. There’s a process for that.”

He also said the grade changes at the other schools appear at the outset to be different than the timing and nature of the grade changes at Trezevant.

“That was absolutely the most egregious thing,” Hopson said, referring to Trezevant specifically. “I don’t want to just say, ‘Because there were schools with abnormally high grade changes, they did something wrong.’ But if they did, we are not going to tolerate it.”

Hopson said he is “angry and frustrated” over the results and conclusions in the report released Dec. 5. He also said he remains baffled by what the motive could be for the grade changes at Trezevant because it wasn’t limited to student-athletes, and while it boosted the school’s graduation rate, there is no financial incentive for teachers or administrators who have a higher graduation rate. And he says Trezevant’s graduation rate remained poor even with the percentage increase.

“When you have these bad apples, most importantly they have a terrible impact on kids and student outcomes, and they also contribute to an erosion of the public trust in the district,” he said.