Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 248 | Friday, December 15, 2017

FCC Votes to Kick Off Review of Broadcaster Ownership Limit

The Associated Press

Updated 3:15PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – The Federal Communications Commission is voting on party lines to kick off a review of how many TV stations one company can own.

The current limit, in place for more than a decade, says that one company can't own TV stations that reach more than 39 percent of the U.S. population. The FCC will determine over the next several months if it should eliminate or change that cap.

Consumer groups worry that raising or getting rid of the cap will lead to more consolidation and fewer voices in local TV, including news broadcasts.

The ownership limit is also a contentious issue because right-leaning broadcaster, Sinclair Broad-cast, wants to buy rival Tribune Media. That deal still needs regulatory approval. If cleared, the combined company would reach more than 70 percent of U.S. households.

The three Republicans voted Thursday to proceed with the review, with the two Democrats op-posed. Final rules would be voted on down the road.

The FCC has already weakened rules meant to support independent local media, allowing one company to own newspapers and broadcast TV stations in one market and making it easier for one company to own two TV stations in one market. That move was supported by the newspaper and broadcasting industries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 78 307 21,073
MORTGAGES 82 330 24,691
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 66 93 8,703
BUILDING PERMITS 0 837 43,174
BANKRUPTCIES 63 240 14,142
BUSINESS LICENSES 17 75 6,476
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 25 139 13,650
MARRIAGE LICENSES 10 77 5,146

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.