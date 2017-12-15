Cooper-Young Historic District, Shelby Farms Mixed-Use Project Approved by LUCB

VOL. 132 | NO. 248 | Friday, December 15, 2017

During its last meeting of 2017, The Shelby County Land Use Control Board tackled a particularity large slate of notable projects, including a massive $142 million mixed-use development on the outskirts of Shelby Farms and the fate of Cooper-Young’s Landmarks status.

Perhaps the most transformative project on the agenda was Crews Investment Holdings and Nashville-based Elmington Capital Group’s plans for a 71-acre mixed use development on the north side of Raleigh-LaGrange Road near the intersections of Trinity and Fischer Steel roads.

Known as Dwell at Shelby Farms, the $142 million development calls for 979 residential units that will be spread across three- and four-story multifamily buildings, townhouses, single-family detached homes and senior living units.

While only residential plans were submitted to the OPD, the developers indicated that ground-floor commercial uses have not been ruled out.

In addition to Elmington and Crews, the development team consists of urban planner and landscape architects Dalhoff Thomas Design Studio, civil and traffic engineers Kimley-Horn, and architects Shapiro & Co.

Despite receiving some opposition from surrounding neighbors, the plans were ultimately approved by the LUCB.

Also receiving a green light from the LUCB was the neighborhood of Cooper-Young’s request for a Historic Overlay District under the Memphis Landmarks Commission guidelines.

These plans were first approved by the MLC in late October, and will now go before the Memphis City Council for final approval.

In other news, Gill Properties’ application for The Grove at White Station was placed on hold for a month to allow OPD staff additional to time to review the plans.

The new office/retail development would be located on South White Station Road just north of Poplar Avenue where five residential properties sandwiched between an Orion Bank branch and the Girl Scouts Heart of the South Council Headquarters currently sit.

Gill’s new development hopes to tie the area together with its walkable neighborhood-level retail components by converting the last island of residential property on the block to commercial use.

Since OPD staff said they did not receive the project’s traffic study until Dec. 7, they requested more time to the “meet with city engineering staff, consider changes to the site plan and possibly further refine the proposed permitted uses before they issue a final recommendation.”

The LUCB’s next scheduled meeting is Jan. 11. Headlining that agenda is Makowsky Ringel Greenberg’s Overton Gateway project at the intersection of Sam Cooper Boulevard and East Parkway and a 10-lot single-family residential development at northeast corner of Elzey Avenue and Tanglewood Street.