Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 248 | Friday, December 15, 2017

Bridgestone Celebrates Opening of New Tennessee Headquarters

The Associated Press

Updated 3:14PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Bridgestone Americas is celebrating the grand opening of its new Tennessee headquarters building.

The subsidiary of the Japanese tiremaker is consolidating several U.S. locations in one 30-story tower in downtown Nashville. It will be the workspace for 1,700 employees.

Bridgestone also announced it is extending its naming rights agreement with for the nearby arena where the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators play their home games. The agreement means the facility will be known as the Bridgestone Arena until at least 2025. Terms were not disclosed.

Bridgestone first moved its primary operation to Nashville from Akron, Ohio, in 1992, four years after completing its merger with Firestone Tire & Rubber Company. The company also employs 450 people at an operations center in the southern part of the city.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 78 307 21,073
MORTGAGES 82 330 24,691
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 66 93 8,703
BUILDING PERMITS 0 837 43,174
BANKRUPTCIES 63 240 14,142
BUSINESS LICENSES 17 75 6,476
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 25 139 13,650
MARRIAGE LICENSES 10 77 5,146

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.