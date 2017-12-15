Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 248 | Friday, December 15, 2017

20 Immigrants Charged With Working Under False Identities

The Associated Press

Updated 3:08PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say 20 people assigned by a staffing agency to work for a freight forwarding company in Tennessee have been charged with working under false identities.

The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release Wednesday that employment agency Provide Staffing provided 20 employees to Expeditors International in Memphis.

Authorities say an investigation showed the workers were in the U.S. without legal documentation and presented false work eligibility documents. The employees, who are from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, were arrested Nov. 28.

The Commercial Appeal reports that the workers had access to a cargo area at Memphis International Airport that required special clearance.

Immigrant advocates say the government is unfairly prosecuting the workers. They face up to five years in prison if convicted. They also can be deported.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 78 307 21,073
MORTGAGES 82 330 24,691
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 66 93 8,703
BUILDING PERMITS 0 837 43,174
BANKRUPTCIES 63 240 14,142
BUSINESS LICENSES 17 75 6,476
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 25 139 13,650
MARRIAGE LICENSES 10 77 5,146

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.