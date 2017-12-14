Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 247 | Thursday, December 14, 2017

Vice President Pence Gives $4K to Black's Gubernatorial Bid

The Associated Press

Updated 3:00PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Diane Black can count Vice President Mike Pence among her supporters.

The Black campaign received a letter of praise from Pence – and a $4,000 check from his political action committee. The vice president in the letter cites the congresswoman from Gallatin for her "strong stand with our administration."

Black is the chair of the House Budget Committee and has played a leading role in the Republican tax legislation before Congress.

Pence writes that he and President Donald Trump "stand with those who stand with us."

Black is one of five major candidates seeking the Republican nomination to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam. The others are former state Sen. Mae Beavers, state House Speaker Beth Harwell and businessmen Randy Boyd and Bill Lee.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 46 229 20,995
MORTGAGES 74 248 24,609
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 27 8,637
BUILDING PERMITS 478 837 43,174
BANKRUPTCIES 61 177 14,079
BUSINESS LICENSES 12 58 6,459
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 29 114 13,625
MARRIAGE LICENSES 20 67 5,136

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.