Memphis Habitat Unveils New Housing Development, Fundraising Goal

VOL. 132 | NO. 247 | Thursday, December 14, 2017

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis has unveiled plans for its newest housing development: a 32-lot subdivision called Cedar Heights in South Memphis’ Castalia Heights neighborhood. The Wednesday, Dec. 13, announcement was part of a larger slate of goals and events to celebrate the local chapter’s 35th anniversary.

“In 2018, our goal is to build at least 20 to 25 (homes) with the support of the community,” Memphis Habitat CEO Dwayne Spencer said. “We also want to do about 15 revitalization projects.”

Habitat also hopes to build 20 homes in Nicaragua and Cambodia through their tithe program and help 200 senior citizens through their Aging in Place home modification and repair program.

“We have served about 350 families through Aging in Place over a 2 1/2- to 3-year period,” Spencer said. “In 2018 alone, our goal is to serve 200 seniors here in Shelby County with Aging in Place modifications to help them remain in their homes and not have to move prematurely.”

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is offering a challenge grant if Memphis Habitat can raise $2.5 million by June 28.

“We have $500,000 set aside for the Memphis Habitat to help fund all of these projects that are scheduled for next year," Kim Brown, chairwoman of the THDA board of directors, said at Wednesday's event. "But in order for Dwayne and his team to receive this money, we need your help.

“THDA is confident that the people of Memphis are up to the challenge because you are every bit as proud of Memphis Habitat as we are.”

The nonprofit's 35th anniversary celebration also is set to feature two events: an April 11 forum at the National Civil Rights Museum to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Fair Housing Act, and a “Habitat Family Reunion” during the summer for the hundreds of families that have participated in Habitat’s homebuying and repair programs.