VOL. 132 | NO. 247 | Thursday, December 14, 2017

The Memphis chapter of the National Black MBA Association will host its annual holiday soiree and toy drive Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fox and Hound, 5101 Sanderlin Ave. Admission is free for members and $10 for nonmembers, and attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys for Tots. Visit nbmbaamemphis.org for details.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host Family Night at Holiday Wonders at the Garden Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. All children over age 2 will be admitted for $3 when they bring an unwrapped toy for Porter-Leath. Regular admission applies to adults. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/wonders for details and tickets.

Novel will host Susan Cushman for a discussion and signing of “Cherry Bomb” Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Ballet Memphis will perform “The Nutcracker” Friday through Sunday, Dec. 15-17, at The Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. The production features more than 100 professional dancers, children, musicians and vocalists. Tickets start at $10. Visit balletmemphis.org.

Graceland hosts a holiday concert weekend featuring three festive live concerts Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15-16, at the Graceland Sound Stage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment complex on Elvis Presley Boulevard. Single-concert tickets and packages are available. Visit graceland.com.

The National Urban Professional Baseball League will be hosting a Player’s Ball to introduce the 2018 Millington team Friday, Dec. 15, from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express Millington, 5090 Copper Creek Blvd. Tickets are $50; seating is limited. Visit millingtonprobaseball.com or call 972-546-8894.

Christmas in Collierville, a series of Saturday events celebrating the season, wraps up Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Collierville Town Square, 125 N. Rowlett St. Take a carriage ride; visit Santa (until 2 p.m.); meet actress Karolyn Grimes, who played Zuzu Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life” (3 p.m. to 4 p.m.), and more. All activities are free. Visit facebook.com/colliervilleparks for details.

“Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!” stops in Memphis for four shows: Saturday, Dec. 16, at 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main St. Visit thecannoncenter.com.