Coast Guard Plans to Salvage Sunken Mississippi River Tug

VOL. 132 | NO. 247 | Thursday, December 14, 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The Coast Guard says it is coordinating operations to salvage a tugboat that sank on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee.

In a news release Tuesday, the Coast Guard said the Army Corps of Engineers is surveying the location where the 66-foot (20-meter) motor vessel Ricky Robinson sank Friday. Officials are working to determine the status of the navigable channel in the river for salvage operations to begin.

Two people who were aboard the vessel when it sank remain missing. Boats from the Memphis Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the Coast Guard and Tennessee's wildlife agency searched 324 nautical miles of the river before the search for those aboard was suspended Saturday.

