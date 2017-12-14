Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 247 | Thursday, December 14, 2017

Coast Guard Plans to Salvage Sunken Mississippi River Tug

The Associated Press

Updated 3:00PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – The Coast Guard says it is coordinating operations to salvage a tugboat that sank on the Mississippi River near Memphis, Tennessee.

In a news release Tuesday, the Coast Guard said the Army Corps of Engineers is surveying the location where the 66-foot (20-meter) motor vessel Ricky Robinson sank Friday. Officials are working to determine the status of the navigable channel in the river for salvage operations to begin.

Two people who were aboard the vessel when it sank remain missing. Boats from the Memphis Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the Coast Guard and Tennessee's wildlife agency searched 324 nautical miles of the river before the search for those aboard was suspended Saturday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 46 229 20,995
MORTGAGES 74 248 24,609
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 27 8,637
BUILDING PERMITS 478 837 43,174
BANKRUPTCIES 61 177 14,079
BUSINESS LICENSES 12 58 6,459
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 29 114 13,625
MARRIAGE LICENSES 20 67 5,136

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.