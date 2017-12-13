Tennessee Senate Speaker Wants Comptroller Probe Into ACT

VOL. 132 | NO. 246 | Wednesday, December 13, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The state Senate's leader wants an investigation into the ACT, which hasn't released scores from wrongly administered tests.

Speaker Randy McNally's letter last week asks Comptroller Justin Wilson's office to investigate.

Comptroller's spokesman John Dunn says the office will honor McNally's request and report what's determined.

McNally wants an investigation into ACT's nonprofit status, executive compensation, student information sharing and state contracts.

Organization spokesman Ed Colby says ACT complies with its nonprofit status and requires student authorization to give information to organizations providing scholarships, education, career help or financial aid.

Colby says ACT is working to provide about 300 recently retaken test scores on extended college deadlines.

At Bearden High School in Knoxville and Alvin C. York Institute in Jamestown, students were given the Oct. 3 version on Oct. 17.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.