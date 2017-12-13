Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 246 | Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Officials Break Ground on New Tennessee State Library

The Associated Press

Updated 2:48PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – State officials have broken ground on a new state Library and Archives building slated to be complete in fall 2019.

According to a news release from the Tennessee secretary of state, Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Gov. Bill Haslam, Senate Speaker Randy McNally, House Speaker Beth Harwell and Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill were on hand for the groundbreaking Monday afternoon at the future site of the Nashville facility.

The new $123.8 million Library and Archives facility is being built near the new Tennessee State Museum that is under construction north of the state Capitol.

About half of the project is funded and the rest will be recommended for the upcoming budget.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

