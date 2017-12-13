VOL. 132 | NO. 246 | Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Malco Paradiso to Open IMAX Theater Thursday

The new IMAX theater at Malco’s Paradiso Cinema Grill will open Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. with the release of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The IMAX includes a cutting-edge projection system coupled with customized theater geometry and a powerful digital sound system. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has been remastered into the image and sound quality of the IMAX experience using proprietary IMAX digital remastering technology.

Advance tickets are on sale at malco.com and the theater box office.

– Andy Meek

Tigers Offensive Coordinator Going to Texas A&M

Darrell Dickey has resigned from the University of Memphis to become the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. Dickey has spent nine seasons at Memphis, and spent the last six on Justin Fuente’s and Mike Norvell’s staffs.

“I’m thankful for all the work that Darrell has put in throughout his years at the University of Memphis,” Norvell said. “He has represented our university in a first-class manner and we’re excited for him and Tori with the opportunity to return to his home state of Texas.”

Dickey served as the offensive coordinator at Memphis from 1986 to 1989. He returned to Memphis in 2012 in the same capacity under Fuente, serving as the OC until 2015. In 2016, Dickey served as the assistant head coach and coached the running backs. This past January, he returned to the offensive coordinator post, guiding a record-setting Tiger offense that ranks second in points per game (47.7) and fourth in total offense with 548.2 yards per game.

– Don Wade

Memphis Football Players Receive All-America Honors

Three University of Memphis football players have picked up various All-America recognition, including senior wide receiver Anthony Miller being named a first team All-America honoree by the Associated Press, and earning second team honors from the Football Writers Association of America.

Sophomore kick returner Tony Pollard was named a first team honoree by the FWAA and freshman TJ Carter was named to ESPN.com’s Freshman All-America team.

Miller is capping a career that saw him walk on from Christian Brothers High School at Memphis without a scholarship and walk out of the program as the Tigers’ all-time leading receiver with virtually every receiving record to his credit. A finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, Miller already owns Memphis’ single game, single season and career marks in three categories: catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

With the upcoming AutoZone Liberty Bowl still to play (Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m., ABC), Miller ranks second in the NCAA in receiving yards (1,407), receiving yards per game (117.3) and receiving touchdowns (17). He also is fifth in the country with 7.7 yards per game, losing one regular season game to Hurricane Irma. His 37 consecutive games with a catch is the second-longest streak in Memphis history and ranks eighth in the country among active streaks. He also was named a second team All-America honoree by Sports Illustrated last week and is a two-time all-AAC wide receiver.

Pollard earned first team honors from the FWAA, his second first-team All-America honor after being named a Walter Camp All-America honoree last week. Pollard leads the country in kickoff return yards (42.4) and kickoff return touchdowns (4). The two-time defending American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, Pollard is also one of two players in the country this season with four kickoff return touchdowns. In his two-year Memphis career, he now has six kick return touchdowns.

Carter was honored by ESPN after tying the Memphis freshman record for interceptions, with five. A starter in every game during his first year in Memphis, Carter finished second in the American Athletic Conference in interceptions (5), adding nine pass break-ups and 61 tackles.

– Don Wade

MLGW President Delays Retirement Until January

Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division president and CEO Jerry Collins Jr. is postponing his retirement to Jan. 31 to ensure a smooth transition for his successor, the utility has announced.

Collins initially planned to retire Dec. 19.

The top office at MLGW is a city-appointed position. Mayor Jim Strickland has yet to name Collins’ replacement, which must then be approved by the Memphis City Council.

Collins has served as president and CEO of MLGW since 2007. Before that, he served as director of public works for the city of Memphis. Overall, his career as a public servant spans more than 30 years.

– Daily News staff

Terminix COO Stepping Down

Marty Wick, the chief operating officer of Terminix, is leaving to pursue other career opportunities, the division of Memphis-based ServiceMaster announced Monday, Dec. 11.

In the interim, the termite and pest control’s field operations will report to Augusto Titarelli, vice president of Terminix’s north and international divisions since 2015.

Prior to Terminix, he served in various leadership roles at Tyco Fire and Security, including strategy, operations, mergers and acquisitions, and led multiple international operations.

– Bill Dries

Tenn. Agriculture Department Proposes New Dicamba Rules

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is proposing new rules for the use of herbicides containing dicamba in the production of cotton and soybeans.

TDA is seeking approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a 24(c) “special local needs” label to further restrict the use of new-formulation products in Tennessee, including BASF’s Engenia, Monsanto’s XtendiMax and DuPont’s FeXapan.

The EPA classifies those products as restricted-use pesticides that can only be sold to and used by certified applicators. The certification training is provided by University of Tennessee Extension.

If approved, the label would require certified applicators to complete mandatory dicamba-specific training through UT Extension or an approved manufacturer; limit the application of the products to the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.; and require a hooded sprayer for any application from July 15 until Oct. 1. The 24(c) label is in addition to all other EPA-approved label requirements.

TDA also is pursuing rules to prohibit application of older, generic formulations from May 15 through Oct. 1.

Dicamba has been in use since the 1940s, but problems started a few years ago when farmers began spraying it on crops that had been genetically engineered to withstand the pesticide.

During the hot summer months, the dicamba would evaporate and settle on nearby farms, killing the non-resistant crops there – a problem dubbed “dicamba drift.”

TDA’s proposal is based in part on recommendations from a working group composed primarily of producers, along with representatives from statewide agricultural organizations and UT Extension. TDA also considered the actions of other states, guidance from the EPA and input from agribusinesses.

“We understand the importance of protecting this technology, while safeguarding the best interests of agriculture and the environment in Tennessee,” state agriculture commissioner Jai Templeton said in a release.

– Daily News staff

Mars Petcare to Expand US Headquarters

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe have announced that Mars Petcare will expand its U.S. headquarters in Williamson County.

The expansion, which is slated to occupy roughly 224,000 square feet of office space, is expected to create 200 jobs in the area over the next five years. Construction on the new headquarters is already underway and is targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2019, according to a release.

Mars has more than 2,600 associates in Tennessee, including those working for Banfield and Blue Pearl, two parts of the Mars Veterinary portfolio; a research and development facility in Thompson’s Station; a pet food factory in Lebanon; and a pair of Mars Wrigley Confectionary production facilities in Cleveland and Chattanooga.

– Patrick Lantrip