VOL. 132 | NO. 246 | Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Former NBA Player Wright

The Associated Press

Updated 2:50PM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright more than seven years ago in Tennessee has pleaded not guilty.

Attorney John Keith Perry entered the plea during an arraignment hearing Tuesday for 46-year-old Billy Turner in Memphis.

Turner was indicted Dec. 5 on a first-degree murder charge. His bail is set at $1 million.

Wright's body was found in a swampy field in suburban Memphis on July 28, 2010, 10 days after the 34-year-old was reported missing. He was shot multiple times. Wright's death has been one of the Memphis Police Department's most high-profile unsolved cases.

Prosecutors and police have declined to provide details about the investigation. Perry said there should not be a "rush to judgment" regarding Turner, a landscaper and resident of the Memphis suburb of Collierville.

