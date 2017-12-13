Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 246 | Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Fall Creek Falls State Park Inn Closing in April for Rebuild

The Associated Press

Updated 2:49PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say they'll close Fall Creek Falls State Park's inn, restaurant and conference center in April for a $25 million rebuilding.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation spokesman Eric Ward tells the Chattanooga Times Free Press state officials met with employees last week about April 2 closure plans.

Officials will demolish two structures and build one inn with roughly 85 rooms, a restaurant and conference center.

The project should take 1 1/2 to two years.

Ward noted severance will include $3,200 per full-time hospitality staffer, $1,000 for part-time; two years of tuition assistance at state higher education institutions for full-time, one year for part-time; potential unemployment benefits; and for full-time workers, one year on a list eligible for state work.

Thirty-one full-time and potentially 27 part-time jobs are at stake.

