VOL. 132 | NO. 246 | Wednesday, December 13, 2017

NAWBO Memphis will hold its annual holiday gathering Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Celebrate the organization’s 2017 accomplishments and look ahead to 2018. Tickets are $25 for members and a guest, and $35 for nonmembers and a guest. Visit nawbomemphis.org.

The Memphis chapter of the National Black MBA Association will host its annual holiday soiree and toy drive Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fox and Hound, 5101 Sanderlin Ave. Admission is free for members and $10 for nonmembers, and attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys for Tots. Visit nbmbaamemphis.org for details.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host Family Night at Holiday Wonders at the Garden Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. All children over age 2 will be admitted for $3 when they bring an unwrapped toy for Porter-Leath. Regular admission applies to adults. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/wonders for details and tickets.

Novel will host Susan Cushman for a discussion and signing of “Cherry Bomb” Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Ballet Memphis will perform “The Nutcracker” Friday through Sunday, Dec. 15-17, at The Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. The production features more than 100 professional dancers, children, musicians and vocalists. Tickets start at $10. Visit balletmemphis.org.

Graceland hosts a holiday concert weekend featuring three festive live concerts Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15-16, at the Graceland Sound Stage at Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment complex on Elvis Presley Boulevard. Single-concert tickets and packages are available. Visit graceland.com.

The National Urban Professional Baseball League will be hosting a Player’s Ball to introduce the 2018 Millington team Friday, Dec. 15, from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express Millington, 5090 Copper Creek Blvd. Tickets are $50; seating is limited. Visit millingtonprobaseball.com or call 972-546-8894.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host Date Night at Holiday Wonders at the Garden Saturday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Bring your date to the outdoor holiday show, then wander over to the Ikea Outdoor Lounge to enjoy beverages and other concessions. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/wonders for tickets.