Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 245 | Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Researcher Asking Tennessee Park Visitors to Contribute Data

The Associated Press

Updated 3:03PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee researcher is hoping visitors to a park will help her gather data for what she calls a "citizen science project."

East Tennessee State University researcher Ingrid Luffman wants people who are walking through Johnson City's Founders Park to stop at the bridge across Brush Creek, read the water level on a staff gauge and text the findings to her. The university said the gauge looks like a giant ruler extending from the water up the side of the bridge abutment.

The water depth data will be downloaded into a database program and converted into a spreadsheet to be analyzed with precipitation and other weather-related data.

Luffman says the purpose is to see how Brush Creek responds to rainfall events and to educate people about the creek's ecology.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 128 183 20,949
MORTGAGES 130 174 24,535
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 23 8,633
BUILDING PERMITS 163 359 42,696
BANKRUPTCIES 61 116 14,018
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 22 6,423
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 56 13,567
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 23 5,092

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.