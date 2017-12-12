Public Art Process Getting New Brush

VOL. 132 | NO. 245 | Tuesday, December 12, 2017

The more abstract or open to interpretation public art is, the more varied the reactions will be. And for some political leaders, the more likely it is they will hear complaints from those who see it.

But the leaders of two nonprofits say public art is worth the recent controversies that led the Memphis City Council earlier this year to temporarily hold up city refunding of the UrbanArt Commission.

“It’s something that should be a part of our basic lives,” said Paint Memphis founder Karen Golightly on the WKNO/Channel 10 program “Behind The Headlines.”

The investment in our collective experience “is what matters most,” added Lauren Kennedy, executive director of the UrbanArt Commission.

Paint Memphis, founded in 2015, does one mural project annually. The UrbanArt Commission is 20 years old this year and commissions public art projects – from sculptures to murals to other art forms – as part of the city of Memphis’ pledge to devote 1 percent of its capital budget to include public art.

Both organizations have been criticized by Memphis City Council members – Paint Memphis for its mural on Lamar Avenue and Willett Street that shows a skeletal zombie-like creature and the UrbanArt Commission for not using enough local artists. The council votes next week on changes in the guidelines for using local artists in the 1 percent program.

Kennedy says UrbanArt met the existing city guidelines of having at least 60 percent local artists over a five-year period.

“But there were bigger budget projects going to artists outside the city and that was really where a lot of heartburn came from,” she said. “I think it’s important to support artists living and working here, but I also think it’s really important to be exposed to artists making work in other cities and other places for them to have a good experience here, for them to spend time with our artist community. I think that exchange is really important.”

Golightly points to a general city guideline that forbids profanity, gang or drug imagery and nudity. For each mural, there are neighborhood surveys and public meetings to determine more specifically what residents don’t want and what they do want, often in areas where there is no public art.

The zombie mural drew criticism from some council members for its placement in an area where there is blight and crime is a problem.

“I think it is to show there is a coming back, there is a rising up,” Golightly said. “When we went into that area it was filled with dead animals and dirty diapers and trash. It was boarded up and 25 different colors on the buildings. … I don’t think every single person is going to like every single mural there. I just don’t think it’s going to happen. But there are lots of different ones that can appeal to different people.”

Kennedy says getting artists and those who live and work around the art every day on the same page can be difficult.

“I’ve seen it knock some artists around more than others because I think there are some artists who are adept at it and some that are not in terms of hearing that feedback and figuring out a way to stay true to their creative process but then also taking into account what the neighbors are saying,” she said. “I don’t think it’s necessarily that they need to know what kind of images they want to see. I think it’s just having a conversation with them about what’s important in their neighborhood, what’s going on in their neighborhood. … I think especially if you are talking about a residential area, there does need to be a conversation with people who are going to be directly impacted by that work.”

“Behind The Headlines,” hosted by Eric Barnes, publisher of The Daily News, can be seen on The Daily News Video page, video.memphisdailynews.com.

The proposed new city guidelines for the 1-percent public art program retain selection committees that are formed for each public art project, add more oversight by the city council and set specific guidelines for potential conflicts of interest on the selection committees.

Council chairman Berlin Boyd, earlier this year, moved to delay the approval of funding for the UrbanArt Commission over what he saw as a lack of local artists being commissioned. The funding was later restored and the move to new guidelines is the next step in the process.

Boyd said throughout the controversy that he was not opposed to public art, but wanted to see local artists get most if not all of the work.

Kennedy said the discussion is often about the fine print.

“When I am having conversations with city officials, most often it’s not that they are balking at the idea that art is important,” she said. “I think when you get into some of the processes and how things come to develop and how they come to be executed, that’s where things get trickier.”