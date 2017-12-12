VOL. 132 | NO. 245 | Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Talk Shoppe will hold a citywide networking party Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. All Memphis-area networking organizations are invited. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Memphis chapter of the National Black MBA Association will host its annual holiday soiree and toy drive Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fox and Hound, 5101 Sanderlin Ave. Admission is free for members and $10 for nonmembers, and attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys for Tots. Visit nbmbaamemphis.org.

NAWBO Memphis will hold its annual holiday gathering Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Celebrate the organization’s 2017 accomplishments and look ahead to 2018. Tickets are $25 for members and a guest, and $35 for nonmembers and a guest. Visit nawbomemphis.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host Family Night at Holiday Wonders at the Garden Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. All children over age 2 will be admitted for $3 when they bring an unwrapped toy for Porter-Leath. Regular admission applies to adults. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/wonders for tickets.

Novel will host Susan Cushman for a discussion and signing of “Cherry Bomb” Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Ballet Memphis will perform “The Nutcracker” Friday through Sunday, Dec. 15-17, at The Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. The production features more than 100 professional dancers, children, musicians and vocalists. Buy tickets at balletmemphis.org.

The National Urban Professional Baseball League will be hosting a Player’s Ball to introduce the 2018 Millington team Friday, Dec. 15, from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express Millington, 5090 Copper Creek Blvd. Tickets are $50; seating is limited. Visit millingtonprobaseball.com or call 972-546-8894.

Christmas in Collierville, a series of Saturday events celebrating the season, wraps up Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Collierville Town Square, 125 N. Rowlett St. Take a carriage ride through the square; visit Santa in the gazebo (available until 2 p.m.); meet actress Karolyn Grimes, who played Zuzu Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life” (3 p.m. to 4 p.m.), and more. Visit facebook.com/colliervilleparks for a schedule.