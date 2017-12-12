VOL. 132 | NO. 245 | Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Chancellor Ends County Opioid Suit Injunction

With a ruling dissolving a temporary injunction, Shelby County Chancellor Jim Kyle has ended the part of a dispute between the Shelby County Commission and Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell over opioid litigation that had been in Chancery Court.

Kyle originally ruled that he would not grant Luttrell’s call to void the Circuit Court lawsuit the commission filed on behalf of the county. The Circuit Court lawsuit names 24 defendants, including pharmaceutical companies and distributors of opioids.

Instead of voiding the lawsuit, Kyle gave the administration to the end of the year to intervene in the Chancery Court lawsuit.

Luttrell filed the motion to intervene, and with that, Kyle dissolved the Chancery Court injunction.

“The county made its decision on whether or not it would intervene, chose to intervene, drafted documents to intervene, and filed those documents with Circuit Court,” Kyle wrote in the Friday, Dec. 8, ruling. “It is not for the court to decide how a court of concurrent jurisdiction handles the motion to intervene. It is of no consequence to this court’s ruling that the motion to intervene was not heard on the merits and whether or not the motion is granted or denied in Division 1 of Circuit Court is irrelevant to this court.”

Attorneys for the commission had argued before Kyle last month that the county administration’s effort to void the Circuit lawsuit belonged in Circuit Court and not Chancery. Kyle’s ruling effectively puts the legal part of the controversy all in Circuit Court.

– Bill Dries

Former Grizzlies Player Greg Buckner Returns as Assistant Coach

The Memphis Grizzlies have added former player Greg Buckner as an assistant coach on interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s staff. Buckner played for the Grizz during the 2008-09 season.

He joins the Grizzlies with five years of coaching experience (2011-16) with the Houston Rockets, where he served alongside Bickerstaff for two seasons as an assistant coach (2014-16) following three seasons as a player development coach (2011-14).

Selected by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (53rd overall) of the 1998 NBA Draft, Buckner appeared in 570 career games (117 starts) and averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists with the Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Grizzlies. Regarded as an outstanding defensive player, Buckner helped his teams reach the postseason in six of his 10 NBA seasons.

– Don Wade

Houston Levee Retail Center Sells for $2.3 Million

A 16,320-square-foot retail center in northeast Shelby County has sold for $2.3 million.

Mahmoud Faedah Jaber of Eads bought the Class B power strip at 2821 Houston Levee Road from Houston Levee Investments LLC, according to a Dec. 1 warranty deed.

Nanni Pidikiti and Deynath Pidikiti signed the deed on behalf of the sellers.

In conjunction with the purchase, the Jabers took out a $1.8 million mortgage on the property through First Citizens National Bank.

Built in 2002 and sitting on 1.6 acres near the intersection of Houston Levee and U.S. 64, the center’s notable tenants include T.J. Mulligan’s, Domino’s Pizza and VaporWize. The Shelby County Assessor’s 2017 appraisal is $1.5 million.

– Patrick Lantrip

University of Memphis Launching Additive Manufacturing Initiative

The University of Memphis has announced an additive manufacturing initiative to enhance the application of advanced 3-D printing technology in modern manufacturing. The initiative will be supported by a $2 million investment in equipment and laboratory infrastructure, robust collaboration with local industry and a team of faculty researchers.

Part of the nation’s push to revitalize manufacturing industries, additive manufacturing is among a new generation of advanced technologies enabling diverse industries to harness unprecedented degrees of manufacturing precision, efficiency and flexibility.

Led by the Herff College of Engineering, the interdisciplinary initiative involves faculty in mechanical and biomedical engineering, physics and materials science, and chemistry. The U of M’s FedEx Institute of Technology will lend its support by establishing an additive manufacturing research cluster to seed novel work in the field.

“Stalwart partners Medtronic and FedEx are already supporting additive manufacturing research on our campus, as are others, including NASA and Naval Air Systems Command,” U of M president M. David Rudd said in a statement. “But the new effort … will take our work to the next level, positioning the university on the cutting-edge of this high-growth research arena and launching new, in-demand educational opportunities for current and prospective students.”

The new laboratory is expected to open in March 2018.

The U of M also plans to develop coursework, a graduate certificate program and training programs for industry professionals, helping to address a regional skills gap in this rapidly emerging area.

Additive manufacturing eliminates much of the traditional manufacturing set-up requirements, such as casting molds or dies, plastic injection or forging tools, as well as many traditional manufacturing steps. It allows for the fabrication of highly complex structures and a high degree of design freedom, making it well suited for cost-effective small batch or customized production of polymer, metal or hybrid devices.

Most recently, scientists have been working to extend this technology for use in biofabrication, or 3-D bioprinting, by combining biological and biologically friendly materials such as cells, gels or fibers to replace diseased or injured tissue.

– Daily News staff

Northeast Memphis Flex Building Switches Hands

A flex building at 5055 Covington Way in northeast Memphis has switched hands for $810,000.

Visual Projects and Martabra Real Estate sold the parcel to 5055 Covington Way LLC. NAI Saig vice president Bryan Evans represented the sellers.

Located on the south side of Covington Way east of Covington Pike, the 11,100-square-foot building houses Pier 57 Motorsports and Quality Dent Repair.

The Shelby County Assessor appraised the property, which was built in 1986, at $514,700 this year.

– Patrick Lantrip

Explore Bike Share Accepting Input for Station Locations

Explore Bike Share, a nonprofit that is implementing a 600-bicycle bike-share system in Memphis next spring, has launched an interactive, crowdsourced bike-share station siting map.

The site gives Memphians the opportunity to digitally pin and share spots where they would like to see one or more of the 60 initial bike-share stations that will be installed in early spring.

Designed in partnership with All World Project Management, a Memphis-based customized project management, engineering and information technology firm, the map allows users to select specific points on a map, see where others have pinned to “like,” and share their participation across social media channels.

“This is an opportunity for everyone to contribute to the building of a transformational transportation and cultural asset,” said Roshun Austin, Explore Bike Share board member and executive director of The Works CDC in South Memphis. “We’ve said from day one that the most effective system would be built by Memphis for Memphis – so here’s your chance to share your vision for physical bike-share station locations.”

Innovate Memphis, a strategic partner of Explore Bike Share since its 2015 inception, has hired a bike share community engagement specialist to support Explore Bike Share’s community engagement efforts. The position was made possible by a federal CMAQ (Congestion & Mitigation Air Quality) match grant.

Aryanna Smith, Innovate Memphis’ bike share community engagement specialist, will work on behalf of Explore Bike Share to build partnerships with worksites and neighborhoods to ensure an equitable and successful rollout of the bike -share system.

Data from the interactive map and in-person site selection effort will be analyzed by All World Project Management and BCycle’s implementation team for final station locations, which will be unveiled in February.

The interactive map will accept submissions until Dec. 31 at explorebikeshare.com.

– Daily News staff