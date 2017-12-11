VOL. 132 | NO. 244 | Monday, December 11, 2017

Memphis Airport Pulls $35M Permit for New Maintenance Facility

The Memphis International Airport has filed a $35 million building permit application to con-struct a 121,700-square-foot airfield maintenance facility at 4150 Louis Carruthers Drive.

No contractor was listed for the new permanent facility, which will house Memphis Internation-al’s airfield maintenance and airport police personnel; bids for the project are expected to go out next month.

In February, A&B Construction Co. filed a $381,843 building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to build a temporary maintenance facility at 4121 Runway Road. The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board approved A&B’s contract for the temporary facility in January after the company’s bid bested offers from three other companies.

– Patrick Lantrip

Memphis Sells Out of its Liberty Bowl Ticket Allotment

The University of Memphis announced Friday, Dec. 8, it has sold out of all of its AutoZone Lib-erty Bowl tickets. The Tigers quickly sold out of the original allotment of 8,300 tickets and has now sold the remaining tickets it was able to secure from the bowl. In total, the University of Memphis sold more than 15,000 tickets to the game.

Tickets can still be purchased directly through the AutoZone Liberty Bowl by calling 901-795-7700 or visiting libertybowl.org.

Nationally ranked Memphis is playing in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for the first time and will face Big 12 foe Iowa State. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, and will be televised to a national audience on ABC.

– Don Wade

Tigers’ Miller, Pollard Recognized by Sports Illustrated

University of Memphis senior wide receiver Anthony Miller and sophomore kick returner Tony Pollard were named second team All-America honorees by Sports Illustrated. It is the first All-America honor for Miller and the third for Pollard, who was named a FWAA and USA Today Freshman All-American last season.

Miller will leave Memphis with virtually every receiving record. He currently ranks second in the NCAA in receiving yards (1,407), receiving yards per game (117.3) and receiving touchdowns (17) and fifth in the country with 7.7 receptions per game. A two-time American Athletic Con-ference honoree, Miller holds the Memphis single game, single season and career records for pass receptions, most yards and receiving touchdowns. His 37 consecutive games with a catch is the second-longest streak in Memphis history and ranks eighth in the country among active streaks.

Pollard, the two-time defending American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, leads the country with a 42.4 yard per return average on kickoffs and his four kickoff re-turn touchdowns is tied with UL Monroe’s Marcus Green to lead the nation.

In 12 games, Pollard has also added 34 catches for 501 yards and four touchdowns and has 29 rushes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tiger tandem, both Memphis natives, are the sixth and seventh players in Memphis history to be tabbed with All-America honors from Sports Illustrated and are the first honorees since Jamon Hughes earned honorable mention honors in 2010.

– Don Wade

MATA Rolls Out Set of Service Changes

The Memphis Area Transit Authority began a series of seven service changes Sunday, Dec. 10.

The changes include suspending the Shelby Farms Park service until the spring and changing the 40 Wolfchase route to weekdays, with some adjustment of arrival times for outbound trips.

The 7 Air Park, 77 West Memphis and 11 Frayser Raleigh routes also go to weekdays only.

The Air Park route will go from a frequency of every 60 minutes to every 70 minutes.

The Frayser-Raleigh’s inbound trip departs from Frayser Plaza at 5:20 a.m. instead of 5:06 a.m., and the outbound trip from the Hudson Transit Center moves from 5:45 a.m. to 5:57 a.m.

The West Memphis route changes include an adjustment of arrival times.

The 12 Florida route has earlier Saturday inbound and outbound trips with no more Saturday 5:45 a.m. outbound trip.

The 56 Lamar route has modified weekday trip times.

The specific changes can be found at matatransit.com/mapsandschedules or by calling the MATA call center hotline at 901-274-MATA.

– Bill Dries

FDA Clears In2Bones’ See-Through Bone Plates

Memphis-based medical device maker In2Bones USA LLC, a subsidiary of In2Bones Global Inc., has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for an addition to its CoLink Forefoot Bone Plating System that will allow surgeons to view patients’ bones healing through a see-through hub.

The CoLink system is used to stabilize bones during the post-surgical healing process. The new plates incorporate a combination of titanium and a high-performance polymer called polyether ether ketone, or PEEK. An X-ray transparent PEEK hub allows surgeons to watch the bone heal – something that can’t be done with traditional metal plates because metal absorbs X-rays and blocks the image below.

In addition to X-ray transparency, PEEK has a benefit of being less stiff than metal and more similar to the elasticity of bone. Bones need that elasticity during the healing process. Stiffer, all-metal implants may eliminate the positive elasticity and slow healing.

The CoLink View is the sixth In2Bones PEEK-related implant system to receive FDA clearance; others are expected to be cleared in 2018.

In2Bones USA and Lyon, France-based In2Bones SAS merged in August 2016 to form In2Bones Global Inc., which is headquartered in Memphis. In2Bones USA designs, manufac-tures and distributes medical devices to treat disorders and injuries of the upper and lower ex-tremities, including the hand, wrist, elbow, foot and ankle.

– Daily News staff