The Week Ahead: Dec. 11-17

VOL. 132 | NO. 244 | Monday, December 11, 2017

Good morning, Memphis! Dust off your robes and lightsabers, because the latest "Star Wars" movie hits theaters this week. Of course, there's plenty more to keep you busy in the coming days. Here's what you need to know about in The Week Ahead - no Jedi powers required.

Advanced screenings of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" begin Thursday. [Insert random Chewbacca noises here.] The first screenings will begin at 7 p.m. at the Malco Paradiso and Studio on the Square. Since the theaters most likely won't be able to repel crowds of that magnitude, pre-ordered tickets are recommended to ensure that you find the droids, err, seats that you're looking for.

"Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!" Take part in the sunniest and funniest street celebration Saturday or Sunday. Show times are 10:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday. The inaugural production under Feld Entertainment's new partnership with the nonprofit educational organization, Sesame Workshop, features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a brand-new sensory adventure. Cannon Center, 901-576-1200, thecannoncenter.com.

The new owners of the Gibson Guitar Factory in Downtown Memphis - Somera Road Inc. of New York and Tricera Capital of Miami - will seek a PILOT lease transfer from the Downtown Memphis Commission's Center City Revenue Finance Corp. to finalize the deal on Tuesday. The new owners are also seeking an amendment with the transfer to use the property as "retail, office, permitted light industrial (e.g., such as continuing Gibson's manufacturing or operating a brewery), and parking."

The Memphis Grizzlies will have three home games this week. First the Miami Heat come to FedExForum for a 7 p.m. tip on Monday. Then on Friday, the Grizzlies take on the Atlanta Hawks in a 7 p.m. game. On Saturday, it's an 8 p.m. tip against Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics. For more information, visit grizzlies.com or call 901-888-HOOP.

The University of Memphis men's basketball team will play Albany in an 8 p.m. game on Tuesday at FedExForum (ESPNU on TV). For more information or tickets, visit gotigersgo.com.

The Grizzlies' G League team, the Memphis Hustle, will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. the Iowa Wolves. Former University of Memphis players Trahson Burrell and Austin Nichols are among the notables on the Hustle's roster. For tickets, go to the Landers Center box office or call 901-888-HOOP.

On Thursday, Crews Investment Holdings and Nashville-based Elmington Capital Group's plans for a 71-acre senior housing, apartment and single-family development next to Shelby Farms Park will go before the Land Use Control Board. Dubbed Dwell at Shelby Farms, the $142 million development will be located on the north side of Raleigh LaGrange Road near the intersections of Trinity and Fischer Steel roads. The plans call for 979 residential units that will be spread across three- and four-story multifamily buildings, townhouses, single-family detached homes and senior living units.

After being closed for several days last week, the Shelby County Election Commission will be moved into its new Downtown offices at 157 Poplar Ave. and ready to receive the public again starting Monday. The move is back into a building that that the election commission occupied for several decades before moving just across an alley to the second floor of 150 Washington Ave.

...and in related news, the election commission has moved up its regular monthly meeting because of the holidays. It is Wednesday at noon at the election commission offices at Shelby Farms Park, 980 Nixon Drive. And it will be a timely meeting before the holidays with a commission discussion about ranked-choice voting.

The election commission's discussion is essential to what happens next to the issue now that the Memphis City Council has voted to put a proposed repeal of the alternative to runoff elections to voters on the November 2018 ballot.

Tennessee elections coordinator Mark Goins has told Shelby County elections administrator Linda Phillips that the state does not have the procedures in place that would allow RCV to replace the runoffs. But Goins has also told city council attorney Allan Wade that his communications to Phillips at this point do not amount to a specific directive that the election commission is to stop all preparations for using RCV in the 2019 Memphis elections. So expect plenty of questions from election commissioners around this very important point.

