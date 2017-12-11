Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
Monday, December 11, 2017

New Delta Charges for Baggage on Discount Flights to Europe

The Associated Press

Updated 6:52PM
NEW YORK (AP) – Travelers looking to take a cheap Delta Air Lines will soon need to pay for even one piece of checked baggage when flying to Europe or North Africa.

The airline said this week that it will charge Basic Economy passengers $60 for the first bag and $100 for a second. The fees will apply to tickets bought after Dec. 6 and for flights after April 10 originating from the U.S. and Canada.

There is no change in policy for more expensive international flight tickets or for flights to other regions. Delta is currently expanding its Basic Economy flights for overseas travelers.

For domestic travel, Delta already charges $25 for the first bag and $35 for the second.

