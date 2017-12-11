Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 244 | Monday, December 11, 2017

Judge Dismisses Expelled Tennessee Lawmaker's Lawsuit

The Associated Press

Updated 6:50PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed a former Tennessee lawmaker's lawsuit to recoup lifetime health care and pension benefits he lost when the state House voted to expel him last year.

The Tennessean reports that U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger ruled Friday that ex-Republican Rep. Jeremy Durham of Franklin didn't file his lawsuit against the entity that expelled him, the General Assembly.

Durham filed the lawsuit in August against the state finance commissioner, the legislative administrator and the state treasurer. The ruling said the defendants were merely acting on information that Durham had been expelled from the Legislature.

A 2016 attorney general's report detailed allegations that Durham engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with at least 22 women.

A lawyer for Durham didn't immediately return a call from the newspaper seeking comment.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

