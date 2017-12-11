Jobless Rate for Latinos Drops to Record Low

VOL. 132 | NO. 244 | Monday, December 11, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) – The unemployment rate among Latino and Hispanic Americans fell to 4.7 percent in November, the lowest level on records since 1973.

That figure comes with an asterisk, though: Like other categories of the U.S. population, a smaller proportion of Latinos either have a job or are looking for one than before the Great Recession. Many have retired or are staying in school or caring for family members. The proportion of Latinos with jobs remains below its prerecession peak.

The Hispanic and Latino demographic group is an ethnic category that can include any race.

Also, the jobless rate for recent veterans jumped in November, but for a good reason. Many decided to come off the sidelines and begin actively seeking work – and if they didn't immediately find it, they were counted as unemployed. A growing perception that it's worth looking for a job is an encouraging sign.

The jobless rate for those who have served in the armed forces anytime since 2001 jumped to 4.6 percent in November from 3.6 percent in October.

All told, employers added 228,000 jobs in November. The overall unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent.

The data for demographic groups came from a survey of households that is part of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report.

