VOL. 132 | NO. 244 | Monday, December 11, 2017

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park hosts Walkin’ + Woofin’ Night Monday, Dec. 11, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the park, 6903 Great View Drive N. Starry Nights will be closed to cars; Hyde Lake Wheel House will be open for bike rentals. Admission is $5 per person. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org for a list of Mistletoe Village activities and other details.

Luna Nova Music will host its winter concert Monday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Grace-St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1720 Peabody Ave. Cost is free; reception to follow. Visit lunanova.org.

Talk Shoppe will hold a citywide networking party Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. All Memphis-area networking organizations are invited. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Memphis chapter of the National Black MBA Association will host its annual holiday soiree and toy drive Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fox and Hound, 5101 Sanderlin Ave. Admission is free for members and $10 for nonmembers, and attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys for Tots. Visit nbmbaamemphis.org for details.

NAWBO Memphis will hold its annual holiday gathering Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Celebrate the organization’s 2017 accomplishments and look ahead to 2018. Tickets are $25 for members and a guest, and $35 for nonmembers and a guest. Visit nawbomemphis.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host Family Night at Holiday Wonders at the Garden Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. All children over age 2 will be admitted for $3 when they bring an unwrapped toy for Porter-Leath. Regular admission applies to adults. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/wonders for details and tickets.

Christmas in Collierville, a series of Saturday events celebrating the season, wraps up Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Collierville Town Square, 125 N. Rowlett St. Take a carriage ride through the square; visit Santa in the gazebo (available until 2 p.m.); meet actress Karolyn Grimes, who played Zuzu Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life” (3 p.m. to 4 p.m.), and more. All activities are free. Visit facebook.com/colliervilleparks for a full schedule.