Much at stake in rematch

For a game that happened two months ago, UCF’s 40-13 victory over the Memphis Tigers has had incredible staying power. But there are logical reasons for that, too.

It’s the only loss Memphis (10-1) suffered all year. The Tigers took out two Top-25 teams (at the time the games were played) in UCLA and Navy. Yet they were not really competitive against UCF, which is undefeated at 11-0 heading into the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando (ABC-TV).

The rematch, of course, has forced the Tigers to revisit that game on Sept. 30. For center Drew Kyser, perhaps the worst came afterward when he was trapped on a plane, alone with his thoughts.

“It was right after we beat UCLA,” he said. “I think that’s when we hit our complacency. I hated that flight back. It sucked. Everybody felt the same. And everybody went back to work that next week. We got knocked down, but got back up strong.”

Before the UCF game, there was one storyline. The UCF game amounted to a massive re-write. But starting with the next game when the Tigers hammered Connecticut 70-31, they were filling in the lines on a blank page.

Now, they have won seven straight games. They were a perfect 7-0 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, the best home record in the Tigers’ history. It’s the first time they have won 10 games in the regular season and their seven consecutive weeks in the national polls is another record. So is being bowl-eligible a fourth straight year.

“Winning would be the best thing to ever happen,” tight end Joey Magnifico said of the league title game. “But win or lose, it’s still a special year. Still went 10-1, tore a ton of records in Memphis history. I don’t think it would be a terrible season if we lost this game, but you can’t have that mindset.”

Rather, the entire mindset is about ensuring they don’t repeat all that went wrong the first time. For weeks, coach Mike Norvell and the players have said the team has improved greatly since then and there is much evidence to support that belief. Because the original game between Memphis and UCF was postponed to Sept. 30 due to a hurricane, this is the third time preparing for UCF.

This week, someone asked Norvell if that put the team at risk for being “stale.”

“There’s nothing stale about it,” Norvell said. “We’re playing one of the best teams in the United States. Right after the game there was no questioning of why we lost. We got it handed to us. We turned the ball over. We didn’t score in the red zone. Didn’t communicate real well defensively, they had some explosive plays. Basically everything that was necessary to win a game, we didn’t come close to.”

Not only is Memphis second nationally in scoring offense with 47 points per game (UCF is No. 1 with 48.3), but the Tigers rank 13th in the country in red zone efficiency (47 of 51 for 92.2 percent). Three of the empty trips came against the Knights.

“It’s a huge deal,” Magnifico said.

While victory won’t come without a strong effort from the Memphis defense, the offense turned in its worst game of the season against UCF. There is much optimism about what that offense can accomplish this time.

With that in mind, here are several keys to the game.

WILL THE REAL RILEY FERGUSON PLEASE STAND UP?

The Memphis quarterback’s season numbers are fantastic: 3,500 passing yards, league-best 32 touchdowns, only eight interceptions. But three of those picks came against UCF. He also lost a fumble.

He doesn’t lack for confidence this time around: “I always like to visualize the outcome I would like. That helps when you’re playing the game and I always like to be ready for the big-time moment in the game. I’m ready for that and I think a lot of guys on the team are. I know we’re gonna be able to go out and get it done.”

OFFENSIVE LINE AND RUNNING GAME

While UCF only sacked Ferguson twice in the first meeting, he never seemed comfortable and Memphis never established the running game.

“We try to keep him as clean as we can every game, but when we watched the film we were terrible that game,” Kyser said. “We’re 10 times better than we were. We weren’t playing as five and now we are playing as five.”

Memphis had just 75 rushing yards on 24 attempts for a 3.1 average. That won’t get it done in a championship game.

Recent games in which the Tigers have been over 300 yards in passing and rushing suggest balance is possible. Sophomore Darrell Henderson has rushed for 1,045 yards and has a 9.1 average per attempt. Patrick Taylor has a team-best 12 rushing touchdowns and 691 yards on the ground.

“The run opens up the pass and we have very capable backs,” said wide receiver Anthony Miller.

MILLER VS. CB MIKE HUGHES

No doubt, Hughes won the first meeting. Miller caught just three passes for 37 yards with no trips to the end zone. Miller is the Memphis program’s career leader in receptions (220) and receiving yards (3,340). His 14 receiving TDs this season is tied for second in the country.

Miller and Hughes were both first-team All-AAC selections. Hughes and UCF safety Kyle Gibson each have four picks.

“He’s one of the best in the country, definitely the best I’ve played this season,” Miller said of Hughes. “I’m gonna bring my hardest effort and I know he’s gonna bring his.”

How much UCF focuses on Miller and other playmakers could force the Tigers to find new targets.

“That’s a big plan they’re going to have, trying to stop our great players like Ant and Darrell and Tony (Pollard),” Magnifico said. “Hopefully I can get loose and slip a couple of coverages when they’re guarding them.”

THE MCKENZIE MILTON FACTOR

All the UCF quarterback did was win AAC Offensive Player of the Year after ranking second nationally in pass efficiency rating (182.9), trailing only Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield. Milton passed for 3,301 yards and 30 TDs against just six interceptions and also rushed for 429 yards.

Milton played big in the 49-42 win over South Florida last week. His favorite target is wideout Tre’Quan Smith, who has 48 receptions for 921 yards and 11 TDs. UCF has balance with running back Otis Anderson averaging 8.2 yards per carry and backfield mate Taj McGowan having eight rushing touchdowns.

THE GENARD AVERY/T.J. CARTER FACTOR

The Tigers’ senior linebacker is the biggest difference-maker on defense and will line up at defensive end in some schemes. His 18.5 tackles for loss lead the ACC. He has made 67 tackles overall with 6.5 sacks.

If the defense makes a game-turning play, there’s a good chance Genard Avery will be the guy that makes it. But also watch freshman corner T.J. Carter. He led the Tigers with six interceptions and also had two fumble recoveries and was named AAC Newcomer of the Year.

BEING SPECIAL

Memphis kick returner Tony Pollard was the ACC Special Teams Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. He leads the nation with a 44.2-yard average on returns and four touchdowns.

But Hughes is almost as dangerous for UCF. The Knights maybe don’t beat South Florida without his 95-yard kick return for a TD with 1:28 left in the game.

IN SUMMARY

There’s not much fault to find with two teams that have a combined 21-1 record with the only loss coming in their first meeting. Norvell, in almost any other season, would have been AAC Coach of the Year. Instead, it went to UCF’s Scott Frost. The Knights’ roster includes more than 50 players from the 2015 UCF team that didn’t win a single game.

Both coaches are coveted. Frost is expected to take the Nebraska job. Arkansas, for one, may come hard at Norvell.

UCF has home-field advantage. Both teams want to win the league title and get to a New Year’s Six bowl. Revenge is an added motivation for Memphis.

But more than that, no one wants another long flight back that feels even worse than the one after that 40-13 defeat.

“We’ve had this mentality of, `We can’t lose, we can’t lose,’” Miller said. “We don’t like that taste of losing. There’s 60 minutes in a game and you gotta play all 60. A team can’t get comfortable. Especially while playing us. We’re all about grinding.”