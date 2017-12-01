Local Researchers’ Data Supported New Blood Pressure Guidelines

VOL. 132 | NO. 238 | Friday, December 1, 2017

The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology published new guidelines related to high blood pressure in recent weeks that ricocheted across the media landscape, leading to stern headlines.

“Under New Guidelines,” announced the New York Times, “Millions More Americans Will Need to Lower Blood Pressure.” The new guidance defines high blood pressure as 130/80, compared to the previous 140/90. That change means almost 30 million more Americans could be considered to have high blood pressure, an ominous statistic when cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the country.

Helping collect data that led to the new guidelines? Researchers at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Dr. Karen Johnson, College of Medicine Endowed Professor in Women’s Health at UTHSC, was the national vice chair of the SPRINT (Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial) study steering committee. She was also principal investigator for the study site at UTHSC, which was one of 102 study sites across the country.

The study and the new guidelines it helped foster, she said, “will result in a huge reduction in cardiovascular disease and death when people start using these new levels in practice.”

The new levels, which represent the first update to comprehensive U.S. guidelines on blood pressure detection and treatment since 2003, basically eliminate the category of pre-hypertension.

They suggest a roughly 14 percent increase in the number of people who will be diagnosed with high blood pressure and counseled to make some lifestyle changes.

The new guidelines were developed by the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology and nine other health organizations. A panel of 21 scientists and health experts wrote the guidelines after reviewing more than 900 published studies.

The SPRINT study was a randomized clinical trial that started in the fall of 2009. It included more than 9,300 participants ages 50 and older. The study site at UTHSC recruited and followed 176 subjects.

Johnson said the new guidelines put the normal blood pressure level at less than 120 over 80. Elevated blood pressure is now considered to be in the 120 to 129 range, with Stage 1 hypertension in the 130 to 139 range.

Dr. Catherine Womack, co-investigator for the study at UTHSC, described the clinical trial as “an amazing project.”

It’s not often that someone in her position, she added, can say they were involved in something “that changed the way doctors practice medicine.”

Dr. Paul Whelton, lead author of the new guidelines that were published in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, explained some of the dangers found that led to the new guidelines.

“You’ve already doubled your risk of cardiovascular complications compared to those with a normal level of blood pressure,” he said. “We want to be straight with people – if you already have a doubling of risk, you need to know about it. It doesn’t mean you need medication, but it’s a yellow light that you need to be lowering your blood pressure, mainly with nondrug approaches.”

UTHSC professor Linda Nichols and associate professor Jennifer Martindale-Adams are co-investigators for the VA network on another part of the study that’s ongoing. It looks at whether lower blood pressure decreases the risk of cognitive impairment.