VOL. 132 | NO. 238 | Friday, December 1, 2017

Chamber Announces 2018 ‘10 to Watch’

Every year, the Greater Memphis Chamber honors 10 of its member companies and organizations they believe are on track for a great upcoming calendar year.

This year’s companies to watch are A+ Parking, AllWorld Project Management, Christ Community Health Services, H Saga International/Port Alliance, Morris Marketing Group, Nickey Warehouses, Nucor Steel, The Memphis Redbirds, The Seam and Tri-State Bank.

“At the Chamber, we love to celebrate our members’ growth, innovation and creativity, which helps bring in more jobs and investment to our community,” Greater Memphis Chamber president and CEO Phil Trenary said in a release. “These organizations all have talented teams who help make these organizations a success and we can’t wait to see what they do next.”

More information about these companies can be found in the Memphis Crossroads Magazine that will be available Dec. 6 after the Chamber’s Annual Chairman’s Luncheon.

– Patrick Lantrip

Grizzlies Drop Ninth Straight, Conley Out 2-3 More Weeks

The Memphis Grizzlies’ first game after the firing of coach David Fizdale brought the same result as the previous eight: a loss, this time 104-95 at San Antonio on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Center Marc Gasol, who was in the middle of the Fizdale firestorm because the coach was dismissed less than 24 hours after Gasol had been benched for the fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn and then voiced his displeasure, scored 10 points with seven assists and six rebounds vs. the Spurs. Gasol (3,732) also passed Zach Randolph as the franchise’s all-time leader in made field goals.

Interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was without guard Mario Chalmers (sore right ankle), but Chalmers is expected to play Friday, Dec. 2, when the Spurs come to FedExForum. Chandler Parsons (right knee soreness) did not play, but is expected back in the next few games.

Point guard Mike Conley (sore left heel and Achilles) is now anticipated to return within two to three weeks. The Grizzlies have been without Conley for the last six games in the losing streak.

Brandan Wright (strained right groin) also sat out against the Spurs, but could play within the next few games. Guard Wayne Selden Jr. remains sidelined with a right quad injury and his timetable for a return is uncertain.

– Don Wade

Nine Memphis Tigers Take AAC All-League Honors

The University of Memphis football team placed nine players on the American Athletic Conference all-league teams and two Tigers claimed individual awards.

Redshirt sophomore Tony Pollard was named the conference’s Special Teams Player of the Year for the second-consecutive season, marking the fifth straight season a Tiger has grabbed AAC Special Teams Player of the Year honors.

Pollard and senior linebacker Genard Avery were repeat first-team honorees in the vote by league coaches and were joined on the first team by seniors Riley Ferguson, Anthony Miller, Gabe Kuhn and junior Trevon Tate.

Freshman defensive back TJ Carter was named the league’s Rookie of the Year and garnered second-team honors along with teammates Darrell Henderson and Joey Magnifico.

The following are the nine honored Tigers and a brief summary of their statistics and accomplishments from 2017:

First Team:

• LB Genard Avery, senior linebacker. Leads The American with 18.5 tackles for loss this season and stands in the top 10 in the FBS.

• Riley Ferguson, senior quarterback. Top 15 in the FBS in passing yards (3,500), passing touchdowns (32) and points responsible for (228). Ferguson’s 3,500 passing yards ranks third in a single season in Tigers’ program history and his 32 TD passes ties his own school record, which he set in 2016. Ferguson’s 7,198 career passing yards is third all-time at Memphis and his 64 career touchdowns ranks second.

• Anthony Miller, senior wide receiver. Memphis’ all-time leading receiver with 220 receptions for 3,340 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns, which are all program records. Miller is in the top 10 nationally this season in receptions per game (7.1), receiving yards (1,212) and receiving touchdowns (14).

• Tony Pollard, sophomore kick returner. Pollard leads the nation in kickoff return TDs (4) and kickoff return average (44.2 yards). He is closing in on the NCAA records for kick returns for touchdowns in a season (5) and career (7).

• Gabe Kuhn, senior offensive lineman. The senior has blocked for the four highest scoring offenses in program history. The Tigers have scored 517 points in 11 games this season, the second-most for a season in program history. Kuhn will make his 50th career start in the American Athletic Conference Championship game at UCF Saturday, Dec. 2, making him the first Tiger in program history to start 50 games.

• Trevon Tate, junior offensive lineman. Tate has started all 11 games at left tackle, protecting QB Riley Ferguson’s blind side. Led by Tate, the Tigers rank seventh in the FBS in sacks allowed at just one per game. Tate has made 33 career starts over the last three seasons.

Second Team:

• TJ Carter, freshman defensive back. Carter leads the team with four interceptions, tying the Memphis freshman record. His 1.18 pass breakups per game ranks third in the AAC, and he is the only freshman ranked in the top 40 in the conference, with 5.3 tackles per game.

• Darrell Henderson, sophomore running back. Henderson became the first 1,000-yard single season rusher for Memphis since 2009. With two games remaining, he has 1,045 yards on 115 rushes with eight touchdowns. His 9.09 yards per rush ranks second in the country and first among NCAA running backs.

• Joey Magnifico, sophomore tight end. Magnifico had 21 catches for 280 yards and three touchdowns in his first year as a starter at tight end. He had a career-high six catches for 83 yards and one touchdown in the win over then-No. 25 UCLA.

– Don Wade

Kroger Beats Earnings Estimate in Fiscal 3Q

Kroger reported better-than-expected earnings of $397 million, or 44 cents per share, for its fiscal third quarter on Thursday morning, Nov. 30, soundly beating estimates.

The consensus earnings per share forecast of 11 analysts was 40 cents, according to Zacks Investment Research. The grocery company earned 41 cents in the third quarter of 2016.

Kroger’s Delta Division is based in Memphis and employs roughly 6,700 people in the Memphis market, making it one of the city’s largest employers.

Price to earnings (P/E) growth rates at Kroger have been negative the past two quarters, contributing to a significant decline in its stock price, which has fallen from a 52-week high of $35.98 per share on Dec. 20, 2016, to about $24 a share before its Q3 earnings report.

P/E ratios are expected to be higher at 11.65 percent in 2018 and 12.20 percent in 2019, according to Zacks.

Kroger confirmed its earnings guidance for fiscal 2017 of $2 to $2.05 per share in its quarterly report Thursday. Shares of the company (NYSE: KR) were trading up nearly 10 percent mid-day at $26.66.

– Daily News staff

Baker Donelson Honored With M&A Deal Award

Memphis-based law firm Baker Donelson has been named a winner in the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards.

The annual awards, presented by media outlet The M&A Advisor, recognize the industry’s leading mergers and acquisitions dealmakers.

Baker Donelson was named a winner in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Deal of the Year (Over $100 Million) category for its involvement in the acquisition by Medical Properties Trust Inc. of the real estate interests of nine acute care hospitals operated by Steward Health Care System LLC and an equity interest in Steward. Baker Donelson served as legal adviser to Medical Properties Trust in the October 2016 transaction, which was valued at $1.25 billion.

Steward is the largest for-profit hospital system in Massachusetts.

– Andy Meek

United Adds Larger Aircraft For MEM Flights to New York

United Airlines will be using a larger aircraft to carry more passengers on its Memphis to New York/Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) flight.

United will now use a 128-seat Airbus 319 aircraft on its Sunday through Friday 5:11 p.m. flight from Memphis to Newark that will offer 30 percent more seats, according to Memphis International Airport officials.

– Patrick Lantrip