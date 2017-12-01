For AAC Football Teams And Coaches Glass Ceiling is Real

VOL. 132 | NO. 238 | Friday, December 1, 2017

Recently, UCF coach Scott Frost was talking about what a great job he has, and why he came to Central Florida in the first place. High on the list was all the talent in the state of Florida. And Orlando, he said, is a great place to live.

Frost’s team is 11-0 going into the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2, vs. the Memphis Tigers. But Frost is also assumed to be leaving for his alma mater, Nebraska, about 10 minutes after the ACC title game ends.

He wouldn’t address those rumors directly, of course, but at another point when talking about how great the UCF job is, Frost made a Freudian slip.

“I don’t see any reason we can’t compete for a nat …. (he stammered) for a conference championship every year.”

So there it is. Frost has the Central Florida program in fantastic shape. UCF is 14th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings (Memphis is No. 20). Great achievement.

But more telling: Five of the teams ahead of the Knights, including No. 1 Clemson and No. 3 Oklahoma, have one loss. Six of the teams in front of them, including No. 2 Auburn, own two losses. Even three-loss Stanford is ahead of the Knights at No. 12.

Wisconsin, at No. 3, is the only undefeated team ranked in front of UCF.

But there’s no mystery here. All those teams belong to a Power 5 conference. UCF does not.

When AAC commissioner Mike Aresco watched the nationally televised game last week between UCF-South Florida, he wasn’t the only who saw a high level of play and two dynamic quarterbacks engaged in a 49-42 shootout.

It was roundly considered one of the best games of the year. Aresco was pleased – relieved? – that the broadcast crew kept the focus on the game and merely mentioned Frost was a candidate for another job.

Now, Aresco hopes for a compelling game between UCF and Memphis, one that will perhaps minimize talk of Frost going to Nebraska and Norvell being a target of Arkansas.

Not that this is anything new. The ACC has become a proving ground for the Power 5. In the last two seasons, Justin Fuente has gone from Memphis to Virginia Tech; Matt Rhule from Temple to Baylor; Tom Herman from Houston to Texas; and Willie Taggart from South Florida to Oregon.

Aresco is always aiming for more exposure for his league. But when the ACC title game kicks off, he would love for the focus to be on the action on the field.

“It’s complicated,” Aresco said. “On the one hand it’s a credit to the league our coaches are in demand. But it does take away somewhat from the game. It shows the strength of our league and the coaches … it’s a double-edged sword.”

Perhaps most frustrating is that while Power 5 athletic directors think a lot of the coaches in the AAC and what they’ve accomplished on the field, that has not translated into creating a theoretical pathway for an AAC team to reach the four-team national playoffs.

Aresco would like to think that if UCF wins Saturday to go to 12-0, the Knights would get consideration. But being No. 14 they are in a separate ZIP code from all those Power 5 teams ranked ahead of them, especially the blue bloods like Alabama and Ohio State that are sitting just outside the first four spots.

“I know it’s unlikely in view of the rankings,” Aresco said of UCF taking a giant leap forward. “I’m disappointed they’re not higher. They should be higher.”

Aresco, while tirelessly stumping for his league, also has to play diplomat. Memphis wideout Anthony Miller does not. He is adamant the Tigers are at the same level as college football’s elite.

“We can compete with anyone in the country,” he said. “We’re just that good.”

Of course to know for sure, a Memphis or a UCF would have to get the chance. It won’t happen this year.

It probably won’t happen next year, but Aresco refuses to say never.

“It’s hard,” he said. “It’s not impossible.”

Don Wade’s column appears in The Daily News and The Memphis News. Listen to Wade on “Middays with Greg & Eli” every Tuesday at noon on Sports 56 AM and 87.7 FM.