VOL. 132 | NO. 238 | Friday, December 1, 2017

Flap Over Botched ACT Test Leads Tennessee to Consider SAT

The Associated Press

Updated 3:03PM
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A disagreement over ACT scores withheld from students at a Tennessee high school could lead state officials to consider moving to a rival assessment test.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and state Senate Speaker Randy McNally were among officials who met with ACT officials Tuesday in an unsuccessful attempt to persuade them to validate the scores of 409 Bearden High School students who took the test last month.

Those tests were deemed to have been "mis-administered" because students were given the Oct. 3 version of ACT when they took their assessments on Oct. 17.

Burchett tells WBIR-TV that McNally "made it clear" that the state could instead decide to go with the rival SAT, the assessment test owned by the nonprofit College Board.

Information from: WBIR-TV, www.wbir.com

RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 103 303 20,207
MORTGAGES 156 420 23,725
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 69 162 8,549
BUILDING PERMITS 130 589 40,955
BANKRUPTCIES 48 156 13,492
BUSINESS LICENSES 24 71 6,284
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 23 134 13,254
MARRIAGE LICENSES 14 43 4,979

