VOL. 132 | NO. 238 | Friday, December 1, 2017

Circuit Playhouse will present “The Santaland Diaries” Friday, Dec. 1, through Dec. 23 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

A community health fair hosted by the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists at UT Health Science Center in collaboration with Planned Parenthood and OUT Memphis will be held Friday, Dec. 1, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sexton Community Center, 1235 Brown Ave. The event will offer HIV testing, basic eye exams and educational tools. Free and open to the public. Email Allison Roberts at arober77@uthsc.edu for more information.

The Choose901 Holiday Pop Up Shop will be open Friday, Dec. 1, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the fourth floor of Crosstown Concourse’s Central Atrium, 1350 Concourse Ave. Shop an array of Memphis-themed gifts, including new T-shirt designs, holiday ornaments, pint glasses, a tacky sweater and more. Visit choose901.com.

The Memphis Grizzlies host a Grizzlies Beer Tasting Night Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the Grizz play the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum, 191 Beale St. Packages, which start at $44, include a game ticket, pregame sampling of microbrews and commemorative pint glass. Buy tickets at grizzlies.com by Thursday, Nov. 30.

The St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend races are Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at Second Street and Monroe Ave. The races are sold out, but volunteer opportunities are still available. Spectators also are welcome to bring signs and cheer for runners. Visit stjudemarathon.org for details and street closure information.

The South Main Market, Memphis’ first food hall concept, will host a grand opening celebration Saturday, Dec. 2, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 409 S. Main St. The event will feature the market’s first seven vendors offering a range of food and drink, plus live music, pop-up artists and more. Visit facebook.com/thesouthmainmarket for details.

Breakfast With Santa at Shelby Farms Park takes place Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the First Tennessee Foundation Visitor Center, 6903 Great View Drive N. Enjoy brunch, decorate cookies, make ornaments and more. “Mommy/Daddy + Me” tickets (1 adult, 1 child) are $33 for park members and $35 for nonmembers; each additional ticket is $16 for members and $18 for nonmembers. Register at shelbyfarmspark.org.

Christmas in Collierville, a series of Saturday events celebrating the season, continues Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Collierville Town Square, 125 N. Rowlett St. Take a carriage ride through the square, listen to Opera Memphis strolling carolers, visit Santa in the gazebo (available until 2 p.m.) and more. All activities are free. Christmas in Collierville continues Dec. 9 and 16; visit facebook.com/colliervilleparks for a full schedule of each week’s events.

Memphis College of Art will host a reception for three new exhibits – “Creativity and Inclusivity: Disability and Art in the Memphis Community,” the 2017 BFA Thesis Exhibit and works by Jan Hankins – Saturday, Dec. 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Rust Hall, 1930 Poplar Ave. Emory University professor Rosemarie Garland-Thomson will present a guest lecture in conjunction with the “Creativity and Inclusivity” exhibition from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is free. Visit mca.edu.

Roudnev Youth Ballet will perform Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, 60 Perkins Road Extended. Tickets start at $20. Visit buckmanartscenter.com or call 901-537-1483.

The 13th annual Stumbling Santa Pub Crawl benefiting Porter-Leath takes place Saturday, Dec. 2, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. starting at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 130 Peabody Place. Join hundreds of participants dressed as Santa Claus on a secret pub crawl route to a different Downtown bar each hour. Participants should bring a cash donation or a new, unwrapped toy that promotes early learning for children 6 week to 5 years old. Visit facebook.com/flyingsaucermemphis for details.

Dancers Inc. will host its 31st annual “Students’ Works & Dances” performance Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in St. Stephen’s UMC fellowship hall, 3981 Macon Road. Elementary and high school students will perform choreographed jazz pieces and ballet vignettes. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children and students. Call 901-217-8009.

IRIS Orchestra will present “Influences & Inspiration,” featuring guest pianist Orion Weiss, Saturday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Visit irisorchestra.org.

The Metal Museum Holiday Open House will be held Sunday, Dec. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. at the museum, 374 Metal Museum Drive. Take a workshop, shop for handmade gifts in the museum store, sip a warm drink or warm yourself by the fire pit. Admission to the museum and grounds is free. Visit metalmuseum.org for details.

WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety One will host an opening reception for an exhibition of works by Bartlett Art Association members Sunday, Dec. 3, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the WKNO Digital Media Center, 7151 Cherry Farms Road. The exhibition will be on display through Dec. 29. Call 901-458-2521 or visit wkno.org.

Germantown Presbyterian Church will host “Sounds of the Season,” a concert featuring acclaimed opera singer Kallen Esperian, Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2:30 p.m. at 2363 Germantown Road S. Admission is free, but contributions to the GPC Music Fund will be accepted. Visit germantownpres.org or call 901-754-5195 for details.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host a reception for “Winter Wonders,” an exhibition by the Memphis Artists Group, Sunday, Dec. 3, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the MBG visitors center gallery, 750 Cherry Road. The exhibition will be on display through Jan. 3. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

The 31st annual Christmas at St. Mary’s: “Music of the Holiday Season,” featuring the Rhodes College Women’s Chorus, Singers & Chamber Singers, is Sunday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, 700 Poplar Ave. Cost is free. Visit rhodes.edu/events for details.

STEP Inc. (Support and Training for Exceptional Parents) will host “Lighting Up the Season With Music,” a holiday benefit concert featuring Memphis artists, Sunday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Longview Heights Seven Day Adventist Church, 685 E. Mallory Ave. A holiday shopping bazaar with local artisans starts at 5:30 p.m. Event admission is by donation (suggested $10); children and youths are free with adults. Visit tnstep.org.