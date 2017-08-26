VOL. 10 | NO. 35 | Saturday, August 26, 2017

Girl Scouts Heart of the South’s second annual One Smart Cookie Luncheon will be held Thursday, Aug. 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Memphis, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd. Sylvia Acevedo, CEO of Girl Scouts of the United States of America, will present the keynote. Come early to browse the tables and place bids in the One Smart Cookie silent auction. Tickets are $75; several sponsorship levels are available. Visit girlscoutshs.org for details.

The Germantown International Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. More than 35 countries are expected to participate this year, with each having a booth to showcase arts, crafts, food and more. Plus, a stage will set up for music, dance and cultural programs from some of the countries. Admission is free, though cash may be needed to buy items from some vendors. Visit germantowninternationalfestival.org.

Ballet Memphis will host a free community celebration at its new Midtown home Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at 2144 Madison Ave. Activities for all ages include special performances by the professional company, engaging conversations, Pilates demonstrations, join-in activities and more. In addition, a free “housewarming” dance party for ages 21 and older starts at 7:30 p.m.; RSVP at balletmemphishousewarming.eventbrite.com. Visit balletmemphis.org for details and a full schedule of events.

Seal will perform at the Live at the Garden summer concert series Saturday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. (gates at 6 p.m.) at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Visit liveatthegarden.com or call 901-636-4107 for details and a series schedule.

Remington College will hold its 3 Lives blood drive for Lifeblood on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Memphis campus, 2710 Nonconnah Blvd. The drive is part of a national effort highlighting the need for minority blood donors to help patients with sickle cell and other blood disorders. Visit 3lives.com.

Latino Memphis’ 2017 Leadership Luncheon will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. Get a firsthand look into the work of Latino Memphis, connect with local civic and business leaders, and celebrate diversity. Welcoming America founder and executive director David Lubell is the guest speaker. Tickets are $150. Visit latinomemphis.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden continues its 2017 Vine to Wine wine-tasting series with “Let the Good Times Glow!” Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Get your glow on at the Illumination Station, then enjoy LED hoop performances as you sip wines and sample hors d’ouevres. Tickets are $30 for members and $45 for nonmembers. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/winetastings for details.

The “Prince of Kosher Gospel,” Joshua Nelson, will headline the Memphis Jewish Community Center’s 2017 gala Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 6:45 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Nelson’s music combines Jewish liturgical lyrics with gospel music. Visit jccmemphis.org for details and tickets.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present a workshop titled “Free Tools That Can Help You Grow” Thursday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the TSBDC office in Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Maxine A. Smith Center, 8800 East Shelby Drive, suite 112. Learn about the free services and discounts available for TSBDC clients. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.