The Daily News
VOL. 10 | NO. 35 | Saturday, August 26, 2017

August 25-31, 2017: This week in Memphis history

(Memphis News File/Andrew J. Breig)

2016: Former President Jimmy Carter is in Memphis to lead a group of 1,500 Habitat for Humanity volunteers in building 19 new homes in the Bearwater Park subdivision in North Memphis. The subdivision is on the site of what had been the Cedar Court apartment complex.
Carter was in Memphis for a similar homebuilding project the previous November, shortly after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. In an interview with The Daily News, Carter talked about the enduring problems of racism, poverty and inequality.
“We have the ability, proven over history, to correct our mistakes. We gave women the right to vote and then ended slavery and saw the civil rights movement, so we’ve been able to correct our mistakes,” he said. “But we are still seeing some mistakes now, with the disparity of opportunity between rich people and middle- and lower-class people and also between the races.”

1981: Arlo Guthrie in the backroom at Solomon Alfred.

1960: The “kneel-in” protest. A group of 10 black college students go to a white religious rally at the Overton Park Shell. They are arrested and later indicted by the Shelby County grand jury.
The indictment charges them with going to the shell to “willfully disturb and disquiet an assemblage of persons met for religious worship.” “After being refused admittance to the services therein, did force their way into the said assemblage, seated themselves among the worshippers and by this act did cause the disruption of said religious assemblage.”

Source: Shelby County Archives

1862: In a report to U.S. Maj. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in Corinth, Mississippi, Gen. William T. Sherman, in Memphis, notes he has dispatched 13 companies of Union cavalry to various parts of the county and West Tennessee.
“The guerillas have destroyed several bridges over Wolf Creek; one at Raleigh, on the road by which I had prescribed trails and travel, to and from the city. I have a strong guard at the lower bridge over Wolf River, by which we can reach the country to the north of that stream; but as the Confederates have burned their own bridges, I will hold them to my order and allow no trade over any other road than the one prescribed using the lower or Randolph road for our own convenience.”

Source: “Memoirs of General William T. Sherman”

