State Rejects 2nd Request from Baptist Memorial Health Care for Arlington ER

VOL. 132 | NO. 169 | Friday, August 25, 2017

A state agency has again turned down Baptist Memorial Health Care Corp.’s application to build a free-standing emergency room in Arlington.

After denying a slightly different version of the same request by Baptist in April, the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency voted 4-4 Wednesday, Aug. 23, on Baptist’s application for a full-service, 24-7 satellite emergency department in Arlington, near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Airline Road. It was slated to have been developed, operated, marketed and funded through a joint agreement between Baptist and Regional One Health, include eight treatment rooms and cost about $10 million.

The tie vote for the project – which would have provided emergency diagnostic and treatment services – means the application was not approved.

“We were very disappointed in this outcome since the application enjoyed unanimous support by the (Arlington) mayor and the board of aldermen,” Baptist said in a statement released after the agency’s meeting. “Despite Methodist’s and St. Francis’ opposition to our expansion project in Arlington, we look forward to working with the town to further develop health care services in the community that meet the needs of their citizens.”

Baptist, according to data from Arlington, has owned an 85-acre tract of land in Arlington since 2006, with long-range plans to serve the area. Several representatives of Arlington-area businesses submitted letters in support of Baptist. The town’s board of mayor and aldermen in April also passed a resolution in support of Baptist’s proposal, with the text of the resolution noting that Arlington’s location in the northeast corner of Shelby County makes it more “geographically isolated” than other areas of the county in relation to established medical facilities.

Tennessee Sen. Dolores Gresham, R-Somerville, disagreed, and drafted a letter in opposition to Baptist’s plan. Among her points, she said the proposed Baptist emergency department in Arlington might lead to confusion among constituents her district, which includes eight rural West Tennessee counties, including Fayette and Haywood counties.

People there “might go to (Baptist’s free-standing emergency department in Arlington) when (they) really need to be in a hospital ED,” she wrote in a letter dated Aug. 20. “On the other hand, when they could be treated in a doctor’s office, they might be tempted to go to the (Baptist ED) and incur hundreds of dollars in additional co-pays with no additional benefits.”

In documentation outlining details of its plan filed with state officials, Baptist positioned its proposed Arlington satellite emergency department as taking pressure off of its main emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, located on Walnut Grove Road in East Memphis. In 2016, the emergency department there – which was expanded to serve 60,000 patient visits annually – reached 66,467 visits, according to data provided to the state.

Baptist says it can’t expand the Memphis emergency department because it has reached its “maximized practical usable footprints.” And it can’t expand vertically “without substantial internal realignment of services.”

As additional evidence the Arlington site is needed to take pressure off of the flagship East Memphis campus, Baptist pointed to the 2014 closure of Haywood Park Community Hospital in Brownsville and the 2015 closure of Methodist Fayette Hospital in Somerville.

Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett and Methodist Healthcare both opposed Baptist’s latest application. The state agency in April denied rival certificate of need applications for Arlington emergency rooms from both Saint Francis and Baptist.

The Baptist application that was rejected this week was a retooled version of its earlier request. In response to its denial, Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett CEO Chris Locke said in a statement the hospital is pleased with the state’s decision and that Baptist’s application “does not demonstrate the orderly development of care the Arlington community needs.”

“We have a clear vision for working together with the community,” he added, “to expand access to high-quality care and enhance health care services available locally. We look forward to articulating that vision to the agency in the coming months, as we appeal our application for a free-standing emergency department in Arlington.”