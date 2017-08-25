VOL. 132 | NO. 169 | Friday, August 25, 2017

Ray’s Take: When you have your annual physical, your physician looks at a number of your vital indicators; so does your financial planner. Net worth is the value of all assets, minus the total of all liabilities. In other words, net worth is what you own minus what you owe.

And, often, income is not an indicator of net worth. It’s possible for someone with an average income to have a substantial net worth if they’re careful about debt and save money regularly. It’s also possible for someone with a very high income to spend every penny they make and then some, resulting in a negative net worth.

A regular accounting of your net worth is like GPS for your retirement. It tells you where you are now and gives you an idea of the course corrections you need to take to get to your destination.

If your net worth is not consistent with your hopes for the future, take steps to raise it. As a general rule, if the numbers come up low, spending is the culprit. You generally have more control over the outflow than the inflow. Cutting back on discretionary spending is the first step toward turning your situation around. Paying off debts is the next. Taking steps to eliminate credit cards debt, canceling memberships to things you don’t use and being more mindful of where your dollars are going are great ways to raise your net worth without having to resort to a second job.

If your net worth is high, keep building on your momentum. You can include more asset classes and further diversify. The money you’ve saved may enable you to change your lifestyle, provide the funds to travel during retirement or engage in hobbies that you couldn’t afford or didn’t have time to indulge in during your working years.

One last thing, don’t kid yourself that your assets (home, cars, etc.) are wealth. In my world, assets pay me interest, dividends and capital gains. I’m still waiting for the first check from my home.

Dana’s Take: Navigating life can be a tricky business. From deciding where to live to where to send our kids to school, we’re bombarded with decisions we know will have far-reaching impacts not only on ourselves but also on our children. Having a clear-eyed view of what we want to accomplish makes for an easier journey.

So many things in life are outside our ability to control, so taking the time to handle the things we can control gives us a much more peaceful feeling.

There’s no better feeling in life than the feeling you’re in charge. Be it your trip to the beach or your destiny.

Ray Brandon, CEO of Brandon Financial Planning, and his wife, Dana, a licensed clinical social worker, can be reached at brandonplanning.com.